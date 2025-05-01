Five things learned about Gophers volleyball leaving spring season

Gophers volleyball played more spring matches this year than it did the first two seasons under coach Keegan Cook.
Those six matches allowed the Gophers to see the potential of several newcomers and what life is like without fifth-year senior setter Melani Shaffmaster, one of the program’s all-time assist leaders.
Cook, who reached the NCAA tournament second round in his first two years at Minnesota, incorporated newcomers, made offensive adjustments with a talented new setter and saw even more growth in All-Big Ten first-team outside hitter Julia Hanson this spring.
“It’s probably the best 12 weeks of teaching and learning that we’ve had in our time here,” Cook said. “Just the depth of relationships allows the coaches to coach more and allows the players to learn better.”
Here are five things learned from the Gophers’ spring volleyball season:
Tweaks to offense
Shaffmaster, a three-time All-Big Ten setter, left big shoes to fill, and the Gophers also decided a “big offensive overhaul” was needed to create better opportunities for this year’s team to succeed.
Tempo was something the Gophers worked on during spring competition, including against Iowa, St. Thomas and Creighton. Their final match was April 26 at North Dakota.
“It was a big list of things to get done,” Cook said. “I believe we’re a better receiving team and a better offensive team, which is where we knew we needed to start at the end of last season.”