Gophers volleyball team’s marquee opening tournament brings Mckenna Wucherer home

In her first two seasons, Wucherer was at her best when attacking the net. She ranked second on the team with 2.73 kills per set while earning All-Big Ten freshman honors in 2022, former coach Hugh McCutcheon’s final season. She led the U with 3.23 kills last year despite often being the No. 2 option behind former Big Ten player of the year Taylor Landfair, who transferred to Nebraska.