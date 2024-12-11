DULUTH – The union representing the city of Duluth’s largest body of employees has voted to strike amid stalled negotiations with administration.
Duluth’s snowplow drivers, others in large union authorize strike, citing ‘crushing’ workloads
Nearly 500 members of AFSCME Local 66, which includes snowplow drivers and water line maintenance workers, could strike in mid-January.
Nearly 500 workers are part of AFSCME Local 66, including snowplow drivers, inspectors, utility workers, and gas and waterline maintenance staffers. A news release from AFSCME says the union rejected administration’s “insulting” Nov. 26 settlement offer.
“Our members are working short-staffed and being called on to work longer and harder every day,” Local 66 President Wendy Wohlwend said in the release. “The City is unable to fill critical vacancies due to low wages.”
She said that while the police and fire departments have received market adjustments to wages without concessions, the city has proposed a lesser amount for Local 66 while also demanding concessions.
City administration responded via a news release, noting the settlement offer came after 14 hours of mediation.
“The city has offered additional compensation increases, which range from 13.5% for all unit members to up to 21.5% for eligible unit members over the course of the three-year contract,” the release said.
Another mediation session is being scheduled.
Union leaders said that a week after last year’s election, then Mayor-elect Roger Reinert promised workers that he would fight to implement competitive wages based on market analysis. They say data shows an adjustment of 8% to 12% is needed.
“Essential workers across all departments, including water plant operators and snowplow drivers, continue to face crushing workloads due to unfilled vacancies and non-competitive wages. This is unsustainable,” the union release says.
If an agreement isn’t reached, workers could strike by mid-January, after a 10-day cooling-off period.
Duluth’s snowplow drivers, others in large union authorize strike, citing ‘crushing’ workloads
Nearly 500 members of AFSCME Local 66, which includes snowplow drivers and water line maintenance workers, could strike in mid-January.