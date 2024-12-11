Duluth

Duluth’s snowplow drivers, others in large union authorize strike, citing ‘crushing’ workloads

Nearly 500 members of AFSCME Local 66, which includes snowplow drivers and water line maintenance workers, could strike in mid-January.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2024 at 3:25PM
AFSCME workers filled Duluth City Hall chambers in September. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – The union representing the city of Duluth’s largest body of employees has voted to strike amid stalled negotiations with administration.

Nearly 500 workers are part of AFSCME Local 66, including snowplow drivers, inspectors, utility workers, and gas and waterline maintenance staffers. A news release from AFSCME says the union rejected administration’s “insulting” Nov. 26 settlement offer.

“Our members are working short-staffed and being called on to work longer and harder every day,” Local 66 President Wendy Wohlwend said in the release. “The City is unable to fill critical vacancies due to low wages.”

She said that while the police and fire departments have received market adjustments to wages without concessions, the city has proposed a lesser amount for Local 66 while also demanding concessions.

City administration responded via a news release, noting the settlement offer came after 14 hours of mediation.

“The city has offered additional compensation increases, which range from 13.5% for all unit members to up to 21.5% for eligible unit members over the course of the three-year contract,” the release said.

Another mediation session is being scheduled.

Union leaders said that a week after last year’s election, then Mayor-elect Roger Reinert promised workers that he would fight to implement competitive wages based on market analysis. They say data shows an adjustment of 8% to 12% is needed.

“Essential workers across all departments, including water plant operators and snowplow drivers, continue to face crushing workloads due to unfilled vacancies and non-competitive wages. This is unsustainable,” the union release says.

If an agreement isn’t reached, workers could strike by mid-January, after a 10-day cooling-off period.

about the writer

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See More

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Duluth’s snowplow drivers, others in large union authorize strike, citing ‘crushing’ workloads

card image

Nearly 500 members of AFSCME Local 66, which includes snowplow drivers and water line maintenance workers, could strike in mid-January.

Duluth

Construction begins on Duluth’s ‘newest neighborhood,’ at scenic former high school site

card image

Duluth

In controversial move, Duluth picks Arizona agency to push tourism

The lift bridge in duluth, MN let's the frieghter, slip past in to the night from ther Duluth harbor. __ In Duluth, Park Point to be exact gives you a whole new look at the North Shore. Its sand dunes and dune grass, a seemingly never ending shore line filled with drift wood and sand.. If you didn't know it was there you might never see the certain beauty it provides. [ TOM WALLACE • twallace@startribune.com _ Assignments #20024190A_ June 27, 2012_ SLUG: northshore0712_ EXTRA INFORMATION: Decons