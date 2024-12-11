The Gophers football team already knew the Big Ten opponents — both home and road — it will face during the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the conference finalized next year’s league schedules for its 18 teams, and for Minnesota a few interesting items were revealed.
The Big Ten finalized the league schedule for next season, with some interesting twists for the Gophers.
• The Gophers begin league play Sept. 27 at home against Rutgers, a game that comes one week after Minnesota’s first bye (Sept. 20).
• The Gophers’ second Big Ten game is Oct. 4 at Ohio State, one of the two 2024 College Football Playoff teams the Gophers will play in 2025.
• Minnesota visits Iowa on Oct. 25 in a game with Floyd of Rosedale at stake.
• The Gophers will visit Big Ten champion Oregon on Nov. 15, a week after their second bye (Nov. 8) of the season.
• Minnesota plays Northwestern on the road, but not in Evanston. Instead, the game will be in Wrigley Field on Nov. 22 because the Wildcats’ stadium still will be under construction.
• The Gophers close the regular season against Wisconsin in the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Selected Saturday games may be adjusted to Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday. Times and TV coverage for every game is to be determined.
The Gophers previously announced their nonconference schedule. They’ll open the season Thursday, Aug. 28 against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium, play host to Northwestern (La.) State, an FCS school, on Sept. 6; and travel to California on Sept. 13.
Minnesota’s Big Ten opponents for the 2024 through 2028 seasons were announced in October 2023, and Wednesday the dates for 2025 were finalized. Here’s the full schedule for the Gophers:
Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern Louisiana
Sept. 13: at California
Sept. 20: Bye
Sept. 27: Rutgers
Oct. 4: at Ohio State
Oct. 11: Purdue
Oct. 18: Nebraska
Oct. 25: at Iowa
Nov. 1: Michigan State
Nov. 8: Bye
Nov. 15: at Oregon
Nov. 22: vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field
Nov. 29: vs. Wisconsin
