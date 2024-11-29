MADISON, WIS. — What looked like a blowout turned into a nail-biter for a little while in the fourth quarter, as the Gophers and Wisconsin played for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on a cold and windy Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Gophers roll to 24-7 victory at Wisconsin, reclaiming Paul Bunyan’s Axe
Minnesota built a 21-0 lead and held off a brief surge by the Badgers to finish the regular season at 7-5. Wisconsin fell to 5-7, ending its 22-year streak of gaining bowl eligibility.
Up three touchdowns with 8:03 left in the third quarter, the Gophers saw the Badgers cut it to 14 points and drive to the Minnesota 10, threatening to slice the lead to a touchdown. Instead, Wisconsin got nothing as Nathanial Vakos’ 37-yard field-goal attempt was wide right.
From there, the Gophers restored order. The defense stiffened and Minnesota finished a 24-7 victory, securing the Axe for the fourth time since 2018 and finishing the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 Big Ten mark. Wisconsin fell to 5-7 and 3-6, ending its 22-year streak of gaining bowl eligibility.
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer completed 17 of 26 passes for 191 yards, finding Daniel Jackson six times for 61 yards and a TD and Elijah Spencer five times for 75 yards. Darius Taylor rushed 32 times for 144 yards.
Minnesota’s defense was solid, holding the Badgers to 166 yards, including only 36 rushing yards on 24 carries. Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke was 15-for-32 for 130 yards and a TD.
Why it Happened
The Gophers took control of the game in the first half, shutting out the Badgers in the opening 30 minutes for the first time since 1993. Minnesota outgained Wisconsin 202-43 in the first half, including 81-6 in rushing yards. The Badgers averaged only 1.6 yards per play in the first half to the Gophers’ 6.3.
What it Means
A 7-5 record looks a lot better than 6-6, doesn’t it? Especially when it’s accompanied by a trophy. The Gophers won Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the fourth time since 2018, and three of those wins have been at Camp Randall Stadium. The victory also evened the all-time series between the teams at 63-63-8 in the most-played rivalry in major college football.
The win also should bolster the Gophers’ bowl argument. With a 7-5 record, they’ll likely be in the range for the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville or Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.
And let’s not forget: By beating Wisconsin, the Gophers denied their bitter rival bowl eligibility. The Badgers have appeared in a bowl for 22 consecutive years, but the only way they make it now is if there aren’t enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. If that happens, the 5-7 teams with the best Academic Progress Rate are selected. The Badgers are either second or third in that category, pending Saturday’s games.
Key play
Facing third-and-1 from their 34 in the second quarter, the Gophers lined up in the tush-push formation, but running back Marcus Major got the ball on a handoff, swept left and rambled 40 yards to the Badgers 26. Tight end Nick Kallerup threw a key block while escorting Major down the field. Three plays later, Brosmer hit Jackson for a 7-yard TD pass and 14-0 lead with 11:37 left in the half.
Drive of the Game
After Minnesota’s defense forced Wisconsin to punt on its first possession of the second half, the Gophers offense put together an 11-play, 83-yard drive that took 6:02 off the clock. It was capped by Brosmer’s 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers, who made a nice leaping catch while being covered. The drive started with Daniel Jackson’s spectacular sideline catch that originally was ruled out of bounds but overturned after a challenge by coach P.J. Fleck. Taylor had seven touches for 34 yards on the drive, while Brosmer was 6-for-6 for 47 yards.
Key penalty
Wisconsin got on the scoreboard with 3:03 left in the third quarter when Braedyn Locke hit Vinny Anthony II for a 15-yard touchdown. The Gophers appeared to have the Badgers stopped for no gain on third-and-15 from the Minnesota 45, but Gophers linebacker Joey Gerlach took a person foul penalty for a late hit on Tawee Walker out of bounds, keeping the drive alive.
Key Stat
1.6 Yards per play allowed by the Gophers defense in the first half as Minnesota built a 14-0 lead.
MVPs
Max Brosmer and Darius Taylor
The graduate transfer QB played his final regular-season game for Minnesota — he’ll play in the bowl game, too — and made it one to remember. Brosmer completed 17 of 26 passes for 191 yards and two TDs. He also rushed 1 yard for the Gophers’ first touchdown. Meanwhile, Taylor rushed 32 times for 144 yards, keeping the chains moving.
Up Next
Bowl game, to be determined
The Gophers will play in a bowl game for the sixth time in Fleck’s eight years in Minnesota, and they are expected to find out their destination on Sunday, Dec. 8, after the College Football Playoff field is announced. This will mark the Gophers’ 25th bowl appearance, and they are 12-12 in the postseason.
