Timberwolves coaches graded Anthony Edwards’ clutch-time decision making. Here’s how he did.

“We felt that he has made the right play 80% of the time, which is great,” Finch said. “That switch, I think started to happen mid to late last year, knowing that in the playoffs it was coming. He did a really good job, I thought, of early playoff series of really creating offense for making the right play and then letting the game come to him as it did. I think he just got a little excited, got probably in a little personal battle the other night, and I think that’s where the regret comes.”