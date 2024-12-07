Keegan Cook experienced deep NCAA tournament runs in his first two seasons as Washington’s coach, but he’ll have to wait longer for that same experience with the Gophers volleyball team.
Gophers volleyball drops NCAA match to Kentucky, ending season
The Gophers showed improvement in coach Keegan Cook’s second year with the program, but they were eliminated in the NCAA second round again.
In a match that wasn’t competitive to start, the sixth-seeded Gophers tied it up after being dominated in the first set by third-seeded Kentucky, but they couldn’t do enough Friday to reach the Sweet 16 after falling 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24 in Lexington, Ky.
The Gophers (21-11) showed improvement in Cook’s second year with the program, but they were eliminated in the NCAA second round again.
Cook went to back-to-back Elite Eights to begin his coaching career at Washington in 2015 and 2016. He also reached the Final Four with the Huskies in 2020. But failing to host the first two rounds of the tournament has been too difficult to overcome at Minnesota. A year ago, Creighton ended the Gophers season at home in Omaha, Neb.
The Wildcats (22-7) got their home crowd into the match early with Brooklyn DeLeye recording eight of her team-high 22 kills in the first set. They also shot .516 as a team and kept their Big Ten foe from getting much going offensively.
In the fourth set, the Gophers led 21-19, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum to go the distance after getting outscored 7-3 to end the match.
Lydia Grote’s kill tied the score 24-24 in the final set, but the Wildcats would then put Minnesota away for good.
National player of the week Julia Hanson, a unanimous Big Ten all-league first team junior hitter, was held to two kills in the opening set, but she finished with a team-high 15. In their final college matches, Lydia Grote had 13 kills and Melani Shaffmaster had 32 assists for the Gophers.
Kentucky led 16-14 in the second set, but the Gophers would win 11 of the next 18 points keep it interesting. Alex Acevedo’s back-to-back aces helped the late rally. The final point came on a service error from the Wildcats.
In the third set, Minnesota got within 23-22 after Calissa Minatee’s block to force a timeout from Kentucky. Pulling off the comeback would’ve been a turning point in the match, but an errant serve led to the Wildcats escaping.
The Gophers battled back earlier this season to win after trailing by two sets in a five-setter at Ohio State on Oct. 27, but that wouldn’t be in the cards Friday night.
A five-set loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 was the last time the Gophers tasted defeat. Four straight victories also included Thursday’s 3-1 win against Western Kentucky that Cook thought his team was outplayed.
Despite coming to play with more urgency against Kentucky, the Gophers were slightly overmatched in firepower in the end. They dropped to 2-9 vs. ranked opponents this season.
