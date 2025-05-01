From beets to Beard nominations, how Minnesota’s farmland informs this fine-dining chef

Looking out the car window, the scenery rolls from wetland grasses into soft hills of freshly turned black soil, the cropland framed by trees sporting tiny green buds. The road narrows as the humming of the freeway gives way to the thumping of weathered asphalt.
It’s a scene Karyn Tomlinson could re-create from memory with a little rough paper and watercolors. Instead, her head is tipped toward her phone as she works from the passenger seat. Two to three times a week she travels more than an hour west of her home in the Twin Cities to the place that feels like home, Dassel-Cokato.
Tomlinson is the chef/owner of Myriel, an intimate St. Paul restaurant that’s been drawing praise from coast to coast for its thoughtful presentation of fresh produce, refined technique and vibrant flavors that unapologetically delve into dishes that were served at farmhouse kitchen tables for generations.
With national accolades from publications like Food & Wine, Esquire and the Washington Post and a recent James Beard Award nomination for Best Chef: Midwest, it would be reasonable to expect an ego inside the restaurant with just 38 seats. But what Myriel and Tomlinson represent is the kind of good work that can only come with a little dirt scrunched under the nails.
Quiet, contemplative and bold
The restaurant is named for the “Les Misérables” character Bishop Myriel, whose hospitality and faith in one man’s humanity is a catalyst for a greater good. Like the character, Tomlinson is accustomed to making impactful decisions with a mix of care and faith.
“She was always so bold,” recalled her mom, Anita Tomlinson, who sometimes drives Karyn on those city-to-farm runs. “I was worried about her as an only child, because I grew up one of seven kids. But I didn’t need to.”
“I think my life was quieter than most kids,” said Tomlinson, 39. “But I was never bored.” Hours were spent in the woods near the family’s suburban home, inspecting tiny flowers, listening to tittering birds and imagining whole, big worlds.
A highlight of her childhood was time spent with her grandparents in Dassel. She’d adopt a farmer’s stance, alongside her grandfather’s meticulous vegetable garden, and ask, “How are the beets doing?”