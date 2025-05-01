From beets to Beard nominations, how Minnesota’s farmland informs this fine-dining chef

She took college courses in high school, and used her college years to study a wide range of subjects — art, history, business, film and theology — and joined a jazz band. In her tiny dorm room, she began to cook, calling home to Mom and reading Jacques Pepín for advice. After graduating, she found space to garden and a job with a nonprofit that allowed her to use some of her produce to feed others. Soon the meals were overtaking her day job, and she started to wonder if that might be the path to the purposeful life she’d been seeking.