Zoinks! Scooby Slush among 70 new drinks at Minnesota State Fair in 2025.

The list of specialty sips is brimming with beers, seltzers, wines and ciders flavored with sweet, savory and sour nostalgia. Plus, a new NA drink finder.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 2:17PM
Find the Scooby Slush, from Lift Bridge Brewing Co., at Chicago Dogs. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Just when you think the creative drinks at the Minnesota State Fair couldn’t be topped, this year’s list of new specialty sips is introduced with offerings like caramel corn cream ale, Grape Ape wine slushies and raspberry beer soft serve.

The fair has never shied away from excess, and Thursday’s announcement of 70 new drinks is no exception. The roster, which includes beverages that are debuting or found exclusively at this year’s fair, is a mix of fruity and spicy slushies, seltzers and infused beers that mimic everything from favorite candy (Sour Patch Kids) and desserts (Pineapple Upside Down Cake) to bar cocktails (seltzers flavored like Bloody Marys and espresso martinis).

They all join the 40 returning brews and beverages found only at the fair, which includes several nonalcoholic offerings. Now those drinks will be easier to find: the fair has added a NA Specialty Sips filter to its Fair Finder and app.

Find more information, along with the list of special-to-the-fair drinks, here. And remember to hydrate — with water.

Find the Blushing Dragon slushie at several stands inside Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Aldo’s Burgers, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Rooted & Wild, Swine & Spuds

Aloha Pineapple Haze: Filled with pineapple flavor, this hazy beer has vibrant tropical fruit notes from its hop blend and natural pineapple purée. Light, juicy and irefreshing, it’s perfect for a sunny day. 5% ABV. 33 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.

Blushing Dragon Slushie: Cider slushie exploding with strawberry, pomegranate and dragon fruit flavors. Ice-cold, boldly fruity and refreshingly tart. 6% ABV. Made in Minneapolis by Minneapolis Cider Co.

All located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

Andy’s Grille

Hurricane: Inspired by the New Orleans cocktail, zesty passion fruit, orange and lime juices meld together with a splash of grenadine for a sweet, sunset-hued finish. Smooth rum flavors and a tropical surprise, it’s served over ice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Vadnais Heights by Big Wood Brewery.

Orange Bliss: A medley of orange flavors complemented by smooth vanilla and marmalade-like notes from Amarillo hops is in this citrus-forward smoothie ale. 6.1% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Slushy: An indulgent combo of creamy vanilla and rich caramel, with juicy pineapple and buttery cake flavors. Topped with a cherry, just like the classic dessert. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located on the south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

Ball Park Cafe

Liquid Superdelic: Sweet tropical berry candy, juicy pineapple citrus and a hint of honey-like malt make up this double dry-hopped hazy IPA. Loaded with oat and wheat for a fluffy body that’s soft, smooth and balanced. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Modist Brewing.

Metrodome IPA: A stacked lineup of Mosaic, Krush & Strata Hyperboost fuse together for a bold, hoppy IPA. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul by Blackstack Brewing.

Mexican Fruit Cup: A bold, tropical punch flavor wave with mango, pineapple, watermelon, a splash of zesty lime and finished with a Tajín rim. Exclusive to the fair. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.

Passion Fruit Vanilla Seltzy: Bright, tangy passion fruit meets the soft, sweet notes of vanilla in this refreshing hard seltzer. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

Shandyland Cider: A crisp apple cider combined with real lemonade, creating a vibrant duo of Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops. Bright, citrusy and slightly sweet. 5% ABV. Made in Minneapolis by Minneapolis Cider Co.

Located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes Avs.

Ball Park Cafe, O’Gara’s, Bandstand Concessions

Midway Sunset Mocktail: Blood orange, lush mango, sweet pineapple and a kiss of hibiscus come together in this vibrant, nonalcoholic sip of summer magic. 0% ABV. Crafted in Minneapolis by Earl Giles Distillery.

Bandstand Concessions

Green Flag Seltzer: A fizzy, vibrant explosion of citrusy lime that’s cool and crisp. Citrus-forward, this seltzer finishes with a clean, sparkling unexpected delight. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co. in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

Located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)

The Blue Barn

A-Okay Hazy IPA: There are notes of sweet tropical fruits in this juicy and hazy New England-style IPA, featuring Citra and Elani hops, which is balanced by a bright citrus backbone. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Venn Brewing.

Aloha Ice: Passion fruit, orange and guava (POG) come together to deliver a sweet, citrusy flavor. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Backyard Bloody Mary: A seltzer-based Bloody Mary drink garnished with a zesty lemon wedge and an olive. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Cherry Apple Pie Cider: Bold cherry with notes of apple pie spice create a balance between sweet and tart flavors. 6% ABV. Made in Duluth by Wild State Cider.

Prickly Pear Sour: Exploding with the tangy-sweet punch of prickly pear, this bold brew is packed with vibrant fruit flavors reminiscent of your favorite hard candy. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Strawberry Summer Spritz: Crisp rosé is infused with strawberry and rhubarb to yield a fruity, bubbly wine with hints of cucumber and mint. 6.3% ABV. Made in Scandia by Rustic Roots Winery.

Located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Cafe Caribe

Bolo Guava Mojito Hard Seltzer: Tropical guava, zesty lime, cool mint and a hint of sweet agave make up this cocktail-inspired hard seltzer that’s gluten-free. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Frozen Espresso Martini Hard Seltzer: A frozen brewed twist inspired by the classic cocktail. Rich, smooth and topped with a chocolate-covered coffee bean. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Pineapple WHIPlash: A frozen treat-inspired hard seltzer melds juicy pineapple, vanilla, cane sugar, and a touch of lactose for a creamy finish. Crafted with a hint of butterfly pea flower for a bold purple punch, it is like your favorite Minnesota team’s fourth-quarter twist, hence the name whiplash. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

Located on the south side of Carnes Av. between Chambers and Nelson Sts.

Chicago Dogs

Scooby Slush: Melon, banana, coconut, pineapple and lime blend into one groovy, frozen ride. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

 Located in The Garden, east wall

Coasters

Caramel Corn Cream Ale: A smooth, golden brew with notes of sweet caramel and toasted popcorn with a crisp finish. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Rockin’ Rosé: Bubbly and packed with flavors of cherry, kiwi and watermelon, it’s served over ice and garnished with popping candy. 12% ABV. Made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

Sgt. Pepper Slushie: Inspired by the 23-flavor classic pop with a cherry transformation, this bold and spiced slushie brings the soda shop to the fair. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co..

Located on the southeast corner of Carnes Av. and Liggett St.

Dino’s Gyros

Aegean Dream: Blood Orange and Sea Salt Lager: Blood orange citrus followed by a hint of sea salt for a crisp, coastal quirk. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

Greek Goddess: Rich pomegranate and ouzo flavor give this hard seltzer its bold, Mediterranean-inspired taste. Crisp, vibrant and perfectly thirst-quenching. Enjoy solo or in a seltzer flight. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Lil’ Sour Buddies: A tangy, sour punch up-front with a sweet candy finish, just like your favorite sour treats. Enjoy solo or in a seltzer flight. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Picklerita: Zesty dill pickle meets classic margarita in this refreshingly unexpected hard seltzer that’s bold, briny and bursting with citrus. Enjoy solo or in a seltzer flight. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Pomegranate Spritz: A bright and bubbly pomegranate craft cider that’s effortlessly festive. 5.5% ABV. Made in Duluth by Wild State Cider.

Strawberry Lemonale: The sweet aroma of strawberries, raspberries and lemons paired with an undertone of vanilla. Full-bodied and silky smooth, with a bright bubbly surprise. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors by Castle Danger Brewing.

Located on the north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

French Crêperie

Grape Ape Wine Slushy: A refreshing Seyval white wine infused with grape flavoring. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

Located on the north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

The Frontier

Blueberry Lemon Cream Ale: A golden cream ale with a smooth malt base, infused with ripe blueberries and bright lemon zest for a refreshing, slightly tart finish. 4.9% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing.

Huckleberry Haze IPA: A hazy IPA that wrangles bold tropical hops and real huckleberry into one smooth, refreshing beer. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located on the south side of Carnes Av. between Liggett and Chambers Sts.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill

Silver Rosé: Notes of fresh strawberry, mandarin orange, white cherry and pomegranate. Reminiscent of a dry Provençal rosé with wonderful minerality and a flutter of tannin. 13.1% ABV. Made in Dellwood by 7 Vines Vineyard.

Strawberry Blaze: This strawberry blonde ale is packed full of bright flavors and finished with a jalapeño kick. Garnished with a Tajín-dusted lime. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Amana, Iowa, by Millstream Brewing Co.

Located on the southeast corner of Lee Av. and Cooper St., at The North Woods

The Hangar

Bad Apple Honeycrisp Lager: Brewed with pilsner malt and real Honeycrisp apples, it delivers a bright, tart-sweet balance with a smooth, dry finish. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul by Bad Weather Brewing Co.

Pink Prickly Pear Agave Altitude: Freshly pressed apples, prickly pear cactus fruit and agave nectar come together in a vibrant trio with a soft pink hue, juicy fruit-forward flavor and crisp finish. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

Strawberry Rhubarb Runway: Bright, tart rhubarb pairs perfectly with sweet strawberries, creating a refreshing nod to a beloved local duo. 4.8% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.

Located on the northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Av.

The Hideaway Speakeasy

Galaxy Groove: An American pale ale infused with tropical flavors from the Australian hop Galaxy. Served with a space-themed rubber ducky. 5.5% ABV. 45 IBUs. Brewed in Boston, Mass., by Samuel Adams Boston Beer Co.

The Stinger: Margarita-inspired and fueled by the sweet heat of mango habanero. This wine-based drink is served with a candied scorpion on-a-stick. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

Located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

LuLu’s Public House

Boozy Root Beer Float: The iconic root beer float gets a boozy, frozen makeover. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Cherry Rhubarb Crumble: Freshly pressed apples, Michigan cherry juice, rhubarb and a hint of molasses fuse together. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

Cucumber Melon Refresher: Cucumber melon fuses with sweet watermelon. 4% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing.

Hot Honey Mead: A blend of subtle habanero pepper heat and delicate sweetness of honey with a clean, dry finish. Crafted from fermented Midwestern clover honey and lightly carbonated for a gentle effervescence. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

Hot Honey Play Grade Cream Ale: Sweet honey and a dash of “Minnesota Nice” spice flavor pairing. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

Lemon Meringue: Delivering all the flavor of lemon meringue dessert in a frozen, boozy form. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Peach Dipped Pale Ale: Freshly picked peach flavor shines through this bright-tasting pale ale, brewed using the innovative dip hop method. 5.9% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

Tropical Island Sour: Strawberry, passion fruit, peach and orange packed into a lively sour. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

Tropical Treat: A tropical wave of island fruits merge together in this boozy, frozen twist on nostalgic fruit punch. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

LuLu’s Public House and West End Brews

Blackberry Bramble: Juicy blackberries meet bright, tart lemon to deliver a refreshing sweet-and-sour summer combination. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm and River Falls, Wis., by August Schell Brewing in collaboration with Tattersall.

POG Party: Pineapple, orange and guava (POG) unite to create a juicy, vibrant and tropical-blonde ale. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located at West End Market, west section

Mancini’s al Fresco

Blood Orange Bellini: Succulent blood orange brings sweet, citrusy zest to this fruity, bubbly cocktail, perfectly paired with crisp Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine. 12% ABV. Made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

Breezy Melon Squeezy: Tart yuzu mixes with a mellow watermelon flavor to add perfect sweetness to a classic German Kölsch. A hint of mint ties it all together. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

Located on the north side of Carnes Av. between Nelson and Underwood Sts.

At Minnesota Wine Country

Blackberry Lemonade Wine Slushie: Blackberry wine and tangy lemonade blend seamlessly to yield sweet, tart and bold flavors in this refreshing slushie. 4.17% ABV. Wine made in Laporte by Forestedge Winery.

Brianna Pineapple Wine Slushie: White wine with tropical notes and pineapple smoothie mix come together in this vibrant, summer-ready slushie. 4.11% ABV. Wine made in Waconia by Parley Lake Winery.

Located on the west side of Underwood St. between Carnes and Judson Avs.

O’Gara’s at the Fair

Dragon Fruit Cider: Dragon fruit leads the way with a bold, tropical punch in this craft cider. 5.2% ABV. Made in Duluth by Wild State Cider.

Irish Sticky Toffee Pudding: Rich caramel notes unite seamlessly with bready malts and a touch of hops in this toasty ale. 5.6% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.

O’Perol Spritz: Minnesota-made sparkling wine melds with refreshing hints of orange and herbal bitters with a vibrant orange hue in this Aperol-inspired spritz. 6.6% ABV. Made in Scandia by Rustic Roots Winery in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

Pineapple Peach Hazy Pale Ale: Light, clean haze with big notes of candied peach and fresh-cut pineapple, a slight biscuit and oat character and a medium hoppy flavor. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors by Castle Danger Brewing.

Shamrock Slushie: This icy combination of cool crème de menthe flavor and smooth vanilla is refreshingly indulgent. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co. in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Av. and Cosgrove St.

Ragin Cajun

Black Cherry Lemonade: Flavors of sweet cherries and tart lemonade are blended into a hard slushie. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

Ragin Runner: The merge of bold tropical fruit flavors with a smooth, boozy flavor finish that’s inspired by a beach bar favorite. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

Located in The Garden, west wall

RC’s BBQ

Aloha Lemonade: A vibrant blue sparkling hard seltzer provides a flavor wave with the tangy-sweet flavors of pineapple and lemonade. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located on the north side of Dan Patch Av. between Liggett and Chambers Sts.

Shanghai Henri’s

Apple Cider Pumpkin Spice: A sweet pumpkin cider made with freshly pressed apples and seasonal spices. Gluten-free, 6% ABV. Made in Duluth by Duluth Cider.

Code Shred: A full send of cherry and a blast of citrus bring this iconic drink to life in frozen, boozy form. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Shanghai Sunset: Bright peach and tropical fruit flavors shine in this vibrant sparkling hard seltzer that’s finished with a smooth drop of grenadine. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Located at the International Bazaar, north section

Shanghai Henri’s, Summit On-A-Stick

Grandstand Lime Up: A light- to medium-bodied, well-balanced lager-style beer featuring refreshing lime and a slight sweetness. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul by Summit Brewing Co.

Located at the International Bazaar, north section

Tejas Express

Churro Cream Ale: A sweet and creamy ale with notes of cinnamon, sugar and deep-fried churro. 5.2% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by HeadFlyer Brewing.

Located in The Garden, north wall

West End Brews

Soft Serve Royal Raspberry Beer: Juicy raspberry and subtle hints of passion fruit fuse together in this tart American fruited Berliner Weisse that’s reimagined in irresistible soft serve form. It’s refreshing beer and creamy indulgence in a cone. 4.8% ABV. 6 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

Located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

