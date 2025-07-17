Zoinks! Scooby Slush among 70 new drinks at Minnesota State Fair in 2025.

Just when you think the creative drinks at the Minnesota State Fair couldn’t be topped, this year’s list of new specialty sips is introduced with offerings like caramel corn cream ale, Grape Ape wine slushies and raspberry beer soft serve.
The fair has never shied away from excess, and Thursday’s announcement of 70 new drinks is no exception. The roster, which includes beverages that are debuting or found exclusively at this year’s fair, is a mix of fruity and spicy slushies, seltzers and infused beers that mimic everything from favorite candy (Sour Patch Kids) and desserts (Pineapple Upside Down Cake) to bar cocktails (seltzers flavored like Bloody Marys and espresso martinis).
They all join the 40 returning brews and beverages found only at the fair, which includes several nonalcoholic offerings. Now those drinks will be easier to find: the fair has added a NA Specialty Sips filter to its Fair Finder and app.
Find more information, along with the list of special-to-the-fair drinks, here. And remember to hydrate — with water.
Aloha Pineapple Haze: Filled with pineapple flavor, this hazy beer has vibrant tropical fruit notes from its hop blend and natural pineapple purée. Light, juicy and irefreshing, it’s perfect for a sunny day. 5% ABV. 33 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Co.
Blushing Dragon Slushie: Cider slushie exploding with strawberry, pomegranate and dragon fruit flavors. Ice-cold, boldly fruity and refreshingly tart. 6% ABV. Made in Minneapolis by Minneapolis Cider Co.
Hurricane: Inspired by the New Orleans cocktail, zesty passion fruit, orange and lime juices meld together with a splash of grenadine for a sweet, sunset-hued finish. Smooth rum flavors and a tropical surprise, it’s served over ice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Vadnais Heights by Big Wood Brewery.