Is the 2025 Minnesota State Fair grandstand concert lineup subpar?

Considering Def Leppard has headlined stadiums its last three times in town (Target Field twice and U.S. Bank Stadium once), the ’80s rock band is ostensibly a “big get” for the fair. Its tickets are the most expensive seats yet for a fair concert, priced $77-$292. There’s still a “meh” factor, though, because the ol’ British chaps are playing almost the exact same set list in 2025 that they played at the fair grandstand in 1993, when hair bands like theirs had been written off during the grunge era.