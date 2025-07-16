Is the 2025 Minnesota State Fair grandstand concert lineup subpar?

Sometimes when you try to please everyone, you don’t please anyone.
The Minnesota State Fair’s talent bookers have learned that lesson well over the years, and this year might be a shining example of it.
After Tuesday’s announcement for the last open date on the grandstand’s 2025 calendar — an Aug. 30 hip-hop nostalgia show with Nelly and Ja Rule — the reaction to this year’s concert lineup at the fair seemed to solidify into a firm “meh.”
“I think the Fair added Nelly to bring the average age of the performers down from 75 to 74.9,″ read one of the comments under the Star Tribune’s story on the last confirmed performers.
It’s true: Oldies acts rule this year. They dominate every year at the fair. But the 2025 roster is especially well-aged, with three concerts led by artists older than 75: Hank Williams Jr., the Steve Miller Band and the always well-aged Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, a traditional booking for Senior Day at the fair. Two other big shows feature musicians in their 60s: Def Leppard and the Melissa Etheridge/Indigo Girls twofer.
Even the rappers are kind of old this year, as rappers go. Homegrown hip-hop stars Atmosphere are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a group, and their cult-loved openers Cypress Hill are even more seasoned. Nelly and Ja Rule are 50 and 49, respectively.
Like Sweet Martha and her cookies, though, boomer and Gen-X acts still sell a lot concert tickets at the fair; a lot of pricier concert tickets, to be more specific. Throw in the nostalgia that goes with any visit to the State Fairgrounds, and there’s added sentimental value with these bookings, even well beyond the old classic rock standbys.
This was obvious last year when the top-selling grandstand concert was another retro hip-hop show like the Nelly and Ja Rule double-date, featuring Ludacris and T-Pain. It’s obvious again this year, as Def Leppard, Etheridge/Indigo Girls and Miller are among the year’s bestsellers — better than the younger artists on the lineup, Meghan Trainor, the Avett Brothers and Old Dominion.