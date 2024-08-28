Review: Ludacris and T-Pain live up to being this year’s hottest State Fair grandstand ticket

Low point: While Luda rarely put down his microphone, T-Pain treated his mic more like a prop. With the AutoTune effects prominently featured in many of his biggest hits turned down low, the 39-year-old singer spent a lot of his set just mouthing along to pre-recorded vocals. Fans didn’t seem to mind, though, since they stood in for him a lot. Some of the loudest singalongs included “Bartender,” “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” and the Wisconsin-referencing “Can’t Believe It.” He did plenty else to entertain the crowd, too, including his next-level Sexy Dad Moves© dancing and his many funny asides.