Check out spring flings with food trucks and romance books, and 7 other free things to do this week

1. Spring Fling Romance Book Fair
It’s a literary event for lovers of a good old-fashioned bodice ripper, endearing love and everything in-between. There will be author readings, bookstore vendors and crafting stations. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Inbound Brewing, 701 N 5th St., Mpls. swoonworthybooksellers.com)
2. White Bear Lake Food Trucks Spring Fling
Warmer weather means the food trucks are hitting the streets once again. Fill up on foods and drinks from California Dip & Eat, Rollin Nolens BBQ, Sincerely Eats and Eggroll Queen among others. (11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 1059 Meadowslands Dr., White Bear Lake. facebook.com)
3. “Drag Race” Watch Party
Watch the competition and see who will sashay away this week as B. Louise hosts the weekly watch party with trivia. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Black Hart, 1415 University Av. W., St. Paul blackhartstp.com)
4. Dubliner Pub
Hang out at the Irish pub after work for folk songs performed by John Louis. Later in the evening, Test Site 67 will perform cover songs. (John Louis, 5 p.m.; Test Site 67, 8 p.m. Thu. 2162 University Av., St. Paul. thedublinerpub.com)
5. Laughs Per Minute Battle
After scouting out the best comics in Minnesota, Stand Up Killers has put a show together where competitors will fight for the most laughs. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Spring Street Tavern, 355 Monroe St. NE., Mpls. springstreettavern.com)
6. The Court Revelers
Experience part of the Renaissance Festival without the expense when the Court Revelers present a show of four-part madrigals and ballads incorporating comedy, acting and history. (4 p.m. Sun. Spirit of Hope United Methodist Church, 7600 Harold Av., Golden Valley. spiritofhomepumc.org.)
7. Old St. Anthony Spring Market
Held at one of Minneapolis’ historic venues, this craft event will have two floors of handmade goods. DJ Buster Baxter will put guests in a shopping mood and the bar will serve cocktails and other drinks. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free, ticket required, see website. Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE., Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com)
8. Skylark Opera Theater
A musical performance of Zarzuela, the opera genre that originated in 17th-century Spain, for the Sundays at Landmark series. (1 p.m. Sun. Landmark Center, 75 5th St. W., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)