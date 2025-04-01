Things To Do

Check out spring flings with food trucks and romance books, and 7 other free things to do this week

Also, attend a watch party for “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” and catch the best of Minnesota’s stand-up comics.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 4:30PM
Renaissance Festival favorites, the Court Revelers perform Sunday at Spirit of Hope United Methodist Church in Golden Valley. (Nicholas J. Narog Photography)

1. Spring Fling Romance Book Fair

It’s a literary event for lovers of a good old-fashioned bodice ripper, endearing love and everything in-between. There will be author readings, bookstore vendors and crafting stations. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Inbound Brewing, 701 N 5th St., Mpls. swoonworthybooksellers.com)

2. White Bear Lake Food Trucks Spring Fling

Warmer weather means the food trucks are hitting the streets once again. Fill up on foods and drinks from California Dip & Eat, Rollin Nolens BBQ, Sincerely Eats and Eggroll Queen among others. (11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 1059 Meadowslands Dr., White Bear Lake. facebook.com)

3. “Drag Race” Watch Party

Watch the competition and see who will sashay away this week as B. Louise hosts the weekly watch party with trivia. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Black Hart, 1415 University Av. W., St. Paul blackhartstp.com)

4. Dubliner Pub

Hang out at the Irish pub after work for folk songs performed by John Louis. Later in the evening, Test Site 67 will perform cover songs. (John Louis, 5 p.m.; Test Site 67, 8 p.m. Thu. 2162 University Av., St. Paul. thedublinerpub.com)

5. Laughs Per Minute Battle

After scouting out the best comics in Minnesota, Stand Up Killers has put a show together where competitors will fight for the most laughs. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Spring Street Tavern, 355 Monroe St. NE., Mpls. springstreettavern.com)

6. The Court Revelers

Experience part of the Renaissance Festival without the expense when the Court Revelers present a show of four-part madrigals and ballads incorporating comedy, acting and history. (4 p.m. Sun. Spirit of Hope United Methodist Church, 7600 Harold Av., Golden Valley. spiritofhomepumc.org.)

7. Old St. Anthony Spring Market

Held at one of Minneapolis’ historic venues, this craft event will have two floors of handmade goods. DJ Buster Baxter will put guests in a shopping mood and the bar will serve cocktails and other drinks. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free, ticket required, see website. Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE., Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com)

8. Skylark Opera Theater

A musical performance of Zarzuela, the opera genre that originated in 17th-century Spain, for the Sundays at Landmark series. (1 p.m. Sun. Landmark Center, 75 5th St. W., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)

9. Goldstein Museum of Design

The exhibit, “Old Type, New Ways,” is presented in partnership with Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum. On view is a collection of wood type, printing equipment and historical prints. (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends May 17. McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Av., St. Paul. design.umn.edu)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

