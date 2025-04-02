The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Raw-voiced, Tik Tok-launched country singer Warren Zeiders offers his hit “Pretty Little Poison” and a new batch of highly personal songs (8 p.m. the Armory, $44 and up); expansive New Orleans R&B ensemble Tank and the Bangas are proudly touring behind “The Heart, The Mind, The Soul,” which won the Grammy this year for best spoken word poetry album (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30 and up); Canadian electronic classical-meets-prog rock instrumental ensemble Flore Laurentienne is on its first U.S. headline tour (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $23-$28); funky instrumental L.A. trio La Lom, aka L.A. League of Musicians, is garnering a Khruangbin-style buzz and playing its own dates head of a tour with Leon Bridges (8 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$45); blues scions Kent and Garry Burnside have recorded separate albums with producer Boo Mitchell (son of Willie Mitchell) for Strolling Bones Records that are due this summer (7 p.m. Uptown VFW, $27-$22); potent singer Lissie is back from Iowa once again (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $29-$49); a tribute to great jazzmen Nat and Cannonball Adderley will be led by Twin Cities music vets trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim and pianist Dale Alexander (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $30); it’s an evening with California troubadour Tom Freund, the former Silos member who has worked with Ben Harper and Graham Parker (8 p.m. Aster Cafe, $20).