Music

Minnesota State Fair finally announces its last 2025 grandstand concert headliner

Nelly of “Hot in Herre” fame will be joined by Ja Rule and the Ying Yang Twins for another nostalgic hip-hop show.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 2:16PM
Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY &#xef; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
Nelly performed in 2017 during a festival at Target Field, where he also had a gig this past weekend that prevented his Minnesota State Fair grandstand concert from being announced sooner. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Last but probably not least, Nelly has been announced as the headliner for the final open night on the Minnesota State Fair’s 2025 grandstand concert calendar.

The “Hot in Herre” and “Ride Wit Me” rapper could not be confirmed sooner by fair organizers because he had another gig in town this past weekend. He performed Friday for the postgame concert at Target Field following the Twins vs. Pirates game.

Nelly will hit the grandstand on the second Saturday night of the fair, Aug. 30. He’ll be joined by fellow 2000s-era hip-hop/R&B hitmakers Ja Rule, Mýa and the Ying Yang Twins

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Prices range from $54 to $122. Presale options begin Thursday.

Is there really an appetite for hip-hop nostalgia concerts at the Great Minnesota Get-Together? That question was answered with an emphatic yes last year with the twofer throwback show by Ludacris and T-Pain, which became 2024’s hottest grandstand ticket, selling out with more than 14,000 attendees. Ludacris also just drew a capacity crowd to the Taste of Minnesota main stage in downtown Minneapolis on July 6.

Nelly and Co. aren’t the only old-school rap acts on the concert calendar this year at the State Fair. Atlanta’s poetic collegiate hip-hop troupe Arrested Development of “Tennessee” fame are scheduled to perform for free in the Bandshell Tonight series on Aug. 23 and 24. Minnesota’s own hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere also are booked to play the grandstand this year on Aug. 23, part of a 30th anniversary celebration for the group that used to host the Soundset festivals on the State Fairgrounds in the late 2010s.

Nelly rounds out the fair’s second weekend, sandwiched between the Avett Brothers’ Friday night set and the annual amateur contest finals on Sunday.

Here’s the full Minnesota State Fair grandstand schedule for 2025. Tickets for all of the shows are still available via eTix.com. The Def Leppard and Melissa Etheridge/Indigo Girls dates appear to be the hottest sellers with the least seats still on tap.

  • Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
    • Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
      • Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere & Friends
        • Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls
          • Monday, Aug. 25: The Turtles’ Happy Together Tour with Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues and the Cowsills
            • Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard
              • Wednesday, Aug. 27: Hank Williams Jr. and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
                • Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller and the Rascals
                  • Friday, Aug. 29: Avett Brothers and Milk Carton Kids
                    • Saturday, Aug. 30: Nelly with Ja Rule, Mýa and the Ying Yang Twins
                      • Sunday, Aug. 31: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Contest Finals (free)
                        • Monday, Sept. 1: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids (matinee shows, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)
                          about the writer

                          about the writer

                          Chris Riemenschneider

                          Critic / Reporter

                          Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

                          See Moreicon

                          More from Music

                          See More

                          Music

                          Minnesota State Fair finally announces its last 2025 grandstand concert headliner

                          Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY &#xef; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Nelly performed Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

                          Nelly of “Hot in Herre” fame will be joined by Ja Rule and the Ying Yang Twins for another nostalgic hip-hop show.

                          Things To Do

                          Critics’ picks: The 10 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

                          card image

                          Music

                          St. Paul rallied to make Minnesota Yacht Club music fest its most rocking summer event

                          card image