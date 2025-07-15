Minnesota State Fair finally announces its last 2025 grandstand concert headliner

Nelly and Co. aren’t the only old-school rap acts on the concert calendar this year at the State Fair. Atlanta’s poetic collegiate hip-hop troupe Arrested Development of “Tennessee” fame are scheduled to perform for free in the Bandshell Tonight series on Aug. 23 and 24. Minnesota’s own hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere also are booked to play the grandstand this year on Aug. 23, part of a 30th anniversary celebration for the group that used to host the Soundset festivals on the State Fairgrounds in the late 2010s.