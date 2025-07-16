The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

The poorest-selling day of the festival — the only day for which just a limited number of general-admission tickets are still available — it has a eclectic daylong undercard that even haters of headliners Fall Out Boy might find enticing. Southern Cali indie-pop Remi Wolf is in breakout mode with her cheeky hits “Soup” and “Sexy Villian.” Two big hometown names, Motion City Soundtrack and Cory Wong, each arrive with new music, joined by rising local buzz acts Laamar and Raffaella. Jake Clemons is fresh off gigs with Springsteen’s E Street to trumpet his own topical music. And if you don’t sing along to at least five Weezer songs in concert, you’re either living under a rock or with a stick up your butt. As for F.O.B., Pete Wentz’s band is touring one man down with guitarist Joe Trohman out for hand surgery, but they should do just fine with their usual arsenal of pyrotechnics and big, emo-y audience singalongs. (12:50 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul, $150 and up, minnesotayachtclubfestival.com)