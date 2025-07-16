The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, July 17
Lemonbrass
Bringing fresh works by Minnesota-based composers to local ears is the focus of the Vanguard New Music Series. For three years, the series has been presenting concerts at a former Lutheran church in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood in collaboration with the 20-year-old Twin Cities new music group RenegadeEnsemble. This week, it will present this adventurous brass quintet premiering new works by Michael Maiorana and Isaac Mayhew, as well as offering recent pieces by Nora Farley, Klo Vivienne Garoute, Michael Gaydeski and Samantha Hogan. (7 p.m. Zion Community Commons, 1697 Lafond Av., St. Paul, $15, renegadeensemble.org)
Also: Original members Jeff Hanna and Jimmie Fadden lead the long-lived Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on its farewell tour, featuring “Fishin’ in the Dark” and other pop/country faves (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, $74.94 and up); trumpeter/singer/rapper Shamarr Allen offers a gumbo of district New Orleans sounds, mixing jazz, R&B, funk, hip-hop and bounce (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $17-$22); the Twin Cities’ own Belfast Cowboys bring their love of Van Morrison to the Belvedere tent at Crooners (7:30 p.m., $37.80 and up); after decades of playing at Lee’s Liquor Lounge, traditional Texas honky-tonk veteran Dale Watson has settled into the Uptown VFW as his new Minneapolis hang (8 p.m., $26); a collective of DJs/producers from Monterrey, Mexico, garnering some buzz, 3BallMTY makes its debut at First Avenue (9 p.m., $20); it’s women-who-rock night at St. Paul’s free Lowertown Sounds series with Annie & the Bang Bang and Maria & the Coins (6-10 p.m., Mears Park).
Friday, July 18
Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1
On the opening of the three-day fest, socially conscious Irish soul man Hozier is a worthy headliner, who will seduce the crowd with “Too Sweet,” “Take Me to Church” and the funky “De Selby Part 2.” But we’re most excited about the return of Alabama Shakes, the Grammy-winning funk-rock group that’s on tour for the first time in seven years. Sheryl Crow makes her first Minnesota appearance since being inducted, deservedly so, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Also appearing are Train, still chugging with “Hey, Soul Sister”; beloved quirky indie hero Father John Misty, who used his touring band for the first time in the studio for his latest “Mahashmashana”; buzzy singer/songwriter Gigi Perez, who is getting attention for “Sailor Song,” and others. (12:50 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul, $150 and up, minnesotayachtclubfestival.com)
Patti Austin
The veteran New York vocalist is probably best known for her 1980s hit duets with James Ingram, “Baby, Come to Me” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing.” However, she also was a first-call background singer, contributing to records by a who’s who including Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Bette Midler, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack, Joe Cocker, James Brown and Luther Vandross. In this century, Austin turned to jazz vocalizing, grabbing a Grammy for “Avant Gershwin” in 2008. Last year, her elegant and knowing “For Ella 2” (as in Fitzgerald) featuring a 40-piece big band earned a Grammy nomination. She won’t have a large big band with her but she brings a honeyed voice and a special way with the Great American Songbook. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $108.50 and up, dakotacooks.com)
Warren Zeiders
If you’re pining for some outdoor music this weekend and the Minnesota Yacht Club with Hozier, Green Day and others isn’t your jam, perhaps check out this country comer. Just four years after writing his first song, the Pennsylvania native is making a name for himself in country music. Zeiders’ power ballad “Pretty Little Poison,” the title track of his 2023 album, went to No. 1, leading to an opening slot on a big tour with Jelly Roll. Now the gritty voiced, long-haired Zeiders — who grew up wanting to be a pro lacrosse player until an injury derailed him — is headlining his own gigs, showing he’s equal parts Nickelback rocker and romantic crooner. (7:30 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Drive, Waite Park, Minn., $59-$185, tickemaster.com)
Xina
There’s no other music act in the Twin Cities right now like Xina. AKA 26-year-old Rosemount native Elaina McRath, she blends evocative visual art and modern dance with a nervy sonic backdrop of psychedelic electro-soul and dramatic ballads, a wild whirl that’s part FKA Twigs, Blood Orange and Kate Bush. Her mad-scientist blend takes on a clearer and alluring scope on her new EP, “Iron X,” featuring collaborations with local innovators Psymun and Mike Kota, but mostly a self-produced and gushingly personal affair. She’s planning quite an eye- and ear-opening show for its release party with Freaque opening. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av., Mpls., $25-$32, icehousempls.com)
Also: Chicago R&B singer Donell Jones, who made some noise with “U Know What’s Up” and “Where I Want to Be,” at the turn of the century, leads a Lovers & Legends show with Keke Wyatt of “Nothing In This World” fame and Carl Thomas, known for “I Wish” (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $75 and up); creamy-voiced social media favorite Tori Holub, who does a striking version of the Carpenters’ “Superstar,” interprets classic pop songs (7 p.m. Crooners, sold out); the Four Freshmen, a vocal institution started in the 1948 but boasting an updated lineup including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin, harmonize (8 p.m. Belvedere Tent at Crooners, $48.94 and up); one of the Twin Cities’ most celebrated Americana songwriters, Chastity Brown is playing her main hometown gig of summer as part of the Under the Canopy series (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $29-$40).
Saturday, July 19
Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 2
The poorest-selling day of the festival — the only day for which just a limited number of general-admission tickets are still available — it has a eclectic daylong undercard that even haters of headliners Fall Out Boy might find enticing. Southern Cali indie-pop Remi Wolf is in breakout mode with her cheeky hits “Soup” and “Sexy Villian.” Two big hometown names, Motion City Soundtrack and Cory Wong, each arrive with new music, joined by rising local buzz acts Laamar and Raffaella. Jake Clemons is fresh off gigs with Springsteen’s E Street to trumpet his own topical music. And if you don’t sing along to at least five Weezer songs in concert, you’re either living under a rock or with a stick up your butt. As for F.O.B., Pete Wentz’s band is touring one man down with guitarist Joe Trohman out for hand surgery, but they should do just fine with their usual arsenal of pyrotechnics and big, emo-y audience singalongs. (12:50 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul, $150 and up, minnesotayachtclubfestival.com)