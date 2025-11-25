Minnesotans love the State Fair and deals, too.
On Tuesday, they can snap up tickets to the 2026 “Great Minnesota Get Together” for just $15, a $5 savings off regular-price admission.
“Lowest price of the year,” fair officials said in their announcement.
You’ll have to act fast as the discounted tickets are available while supplies last. Customers can buy a maximum of 12 tickets per order and are limited to one order, fair officials said.
Tickets are good for any day of the fair will be delivered by email for printing at home or by text message for mobile download.
There is no option to have them sent by U.S. mail.
The next opportunity to snag discounted tickets comes on Monday. That is when pre-fair tickets at $17 go on sale with free print-at-home or mobile download options. Pre-sale tickets can be received by mail for an extra fee. Fairgoers can order up to 12 pre-sale tickets per order, but multiple orders are allowed up to a maximum of 24 per mailing or IP address.
Last year, 1,940,869 people passed through the gates, making it the fifth-busiest fair in history. Attendance was up slightly from 2024, with a record-breaking number of people on Labor Day.