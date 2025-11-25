News & Politics

One-day event puts State Fair admission tickets on sale for $15

That’s $5 off the regular price and the lowest of the year, fair officials say.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:46PM
Fair goers line up to enter the gates on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair at The State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Minn. on Thursday, August 21, 2025l ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans love the State Fair and deals, too.

On Tuesday, they can snap up tickets to the 2026 “Great Minnesota Get Together” for just $15, a $5 savings off regular-price admission.

“Lowest price of the year,” fair officials said in their announcement.

You’ll have to act fast as the discounted tickets are available while supplies last. Customers can buy a maximum of 12 tickets per order and are limited to one order, fair officials said.

Tickets are good for any day of the fair will be delivered by email for printing at home or by text message for mobile download.

There is no option to have them sent by U.S. mail.

The next opportunity to snag discounted tickets comes on Monday. That is when pre-fair tickets at $17 go on sale with free print-at-home or mobile download options. Pre-sale tickets can be received by mail for an extra fee. Fairgoers can order up to 12 pre-sale tickets per order, but multiple orders are allowed up to a maximum of 24 per mailing or IP address.

Last year, 1,940,869 people passed through the gates, making it the fifth-busiest fair in history. Attendance was up slightly from 2024, with a record-breaking number of people on Labor Day.

The 2026 fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

