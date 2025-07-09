Croffle Cloud, Fawaffle, Smashadilla: Meet this year’s new State Fair foods

Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with Belgian-style chocolate, pistachio butter, kataifi and pistachios); Matcha White Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with matcha white chocolate and melted chocolate topped with marshmallow sauce); Chocolate Strawberry Cup (covered with melted Belgian-style chocolate); and Chocolate Strawberries & Cream (covered in melted chocolate and topped with a tower of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle). All strawberry cups are gluten free, except the Dubai chocolate cup. Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street