Croffle Cloud, Fawaffle, Smashadilla: Meet this year’s new State Fair foods

Hike up those stretchy pants: it’s time to start obsessing over what to eat first.
The Minnesota State Fair has released the official list of new foods and vendors making their debuts in 2025. Though the Great Minnesota Get-Together is still weeks away, now is the time to start plotting which deep-fried, skewered, viral trend-inspired bite to dive into first.
Just as in years past, there is a bevy of why-didn’t-we-think-of-that-sooner new dishes — shrimp toast on a stick! Falafel waffles! — to what-the-heck-were-they-thinking creative visions (we’ll leave those unnamed for now).
Plus, we have a handful of Twin Cities-rooted purveyors sliding into vendor booths or collaborating with fair mainstays — favorites like Saturday Dumpling Co. and Hoyo’s sambusas, who aren’t holding anything back for their first outings.
As always, the vast array of flavors on this list reflects the bigger story of what it means to be a Minnesotan, from kalua pork and Jamaican oxtail to Dubai chocolate and Top the Tater.
Grab the nearest napkin and spork as we dig into this year’s crop of official new State Fair foods. We’ll see you on opening day, Aug. 21.
Afro Bean Pops
Savory deep-fried bites of ground black-eyed peas, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and seasonings. Served with a spicy red chili sauce atop a bed of mixed greens. (Vegan, Gluten Free). At Afro Deli, located in the Food Building, east wall
Athena’s Whipped Feta
Whipped feta topped with schug – a Middle Eastern green sauce made with jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, parsley and fresh herbs – drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy toasted wild rice. Served with deep-fried pita bread tossed in Dino’s signature seasoning. (Vegetarian). At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets