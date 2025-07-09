Eat & Drink

Croffle Cloud, Fawaffle, Smashadilla: Meet this year’s new State Fair foods

July 9, 2025
The Pot O' Gold Potato Dumplings features cheesy garlic mashed potatoes folded into dumplings from Saturday Dumpling Co. and deep fried. (Minnesota State Fair)

Tastes of Wrecktangle, Saturday Dumpling Co. and Hoya sambusas are part of this year’s lineup, which includes 33 official new foods and 8 new vendors. And don’t worry, dill pickles and hot honey aren’t going anywhere.

By Joy Summers and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hike up those stretchy pants: it’s time to start obsessing over what to eat first.

The Minnesota State Fair has released the official list of new foods and vendors making their debuts in 2025. Though the Great Minnesota Get-Together is still weeks away, now is the time to start plotting which deep-fried, skewered, viral trend-inspired bite to dive into first.

Just as in years past, there is a bevy of why-didn’t-we-think-of-that-sooner new dishes — shrimp toast on a stick! Falafel waffles! — to what-the-heck-were-they-thinking creative visions (we’ll leave those unnamed for now).

Plus, we have a handful of Twin Cities-rooted purveyors sliding into vendor booths or collaborating with fair mainstays — favorites like Saturday Dumpling Co. and Hoyo’s sambusas, who aren’t holding anything back for their first outings.

As always, the vast array of flavors on this list reflects the bigger story of what it means to be a Minnesotan, from kalua pork and Jamaican oxtail to Dubai chocolate and Top the Tater.

Grab the nearest napkin and spork as we dig into this year’s crop of official new State Fair foods. We’ll see you on opening day, Aug. 21.

Afro Bean Pops

Savory deep-fried bites of ground black-eyed peas, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and seasonings. Served with a spicy red chili sauce atop a bed of mixed greens. (Vegan, Gluten Free). At Afro Deli, located in the Food Building, east wall

Athena’s Whipped Feta

Whipped feta topped with schug – a Middle Eastern green sauce made with jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, parsley and fresh herbs – drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy toasted wild rice. Served with deep-fried pita bread tossed in Dino’s signature seasoning. (Vegetarian). At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick

Cake batter cookie dough made from scratch and covered in a crunchy cake confetti shell. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and served on-a-stick. (Vegetarian). At Kora & Mila’s Cookie Dough, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Bison Meatball Sub

Bison and bacon meatballs, from Minnesota-based Eichten’s Bison and Hidden Stream Farm, topped with bison gravy, quick-pickled cucumbers, crispy fried onions and sour cream. Served on a toasted wild rice hoagie bun. At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Cannoli Gelato Nachos

Cannoli chips topped with a scoop of cannoli-flavored gelato. Finished with chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry. (Vegetarian) At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Caprese Curds

Mozzarella cheese curds breaded with Italian seasoning and deep fried. Served over a bruschetta-flavored (pronounced broo-SKET-uh) blend of tomatoes and basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side of crostini (pronounced krahs-tee-nee) for scooping. (Vegetarian) At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float

Limeade juice topped with cherry Dole Soft Serve, garnished with a lime slice and a cherry. (Vegan, Gluten Free) At Tasti Whip, located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street

Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries

Beef bacon strips double-breaded in tempura flour and fried. Garnished with fresh parsley and served in a cup. Choice of two dipping sauces: Cashville Hot, a brown sugar Nashville-style hot sauce; or 24k Gold BBQ, a passion fruit Charleston gold barbecue sauce. At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall

Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits

Freshly baked flaky pie crust strips covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of whiskey-flavored caramel dipping sauce. (Vegetarian, Vegan upon request) At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall

Croffle Cloud

Croissant pressed in a waffle iron and topped with fresh whipped sweet cream, a drizzle of fruit puree and a cloud of cotton candy. Choice of three flavors: Banana Caramel – caramel drizzle with banana taffy cotton candy; Yuzu Meringue yuzu puree with lemon meringue cotton candy; or Coconut Cream – coconut drizzle with coconut cotton candy. (Vegetarian) At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites

Bites of breaded tofu, deep fried and tossed in a tangy, spicy sauce. Served on a bed of pineapple and napa cabbage slaw. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions. (Vegan) At Rooted & Wild (Snack House), located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south side

Dill Pickle Iced Tea

Brewed black tea infused with dill pickle flavor and served with a dill pickle spear. Garnished with a rim of chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill. (Vegan, Gluten Free) At Loon Lake Iced Tea, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues

Fawaffle

Falafel – a traditional Middle Eastern fritter of chickpeas and herbs – pressed in a waffle iron, topped with tahini butter, and served with cherry tomatoes, traditional hummus, green shatta, mint and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. (Vegetarian) At BABA’S, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues

Flauta Dippers

Seasoned shredded chicken stuffed in rolled corn tortillas and fried. Served in a cup filled with mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream and crumbled cotija cheese. At El Burrito Mercado, located at the International Bazaar, south wall

Freaky Fryday

Chicken-fried vegan bacon served with vegan fried chicken strips infused with bacon flavor. Optional toppings include mini donut cinnamon sugar & maple syrup, pickle seasoning & ranch dressing, spicy buffalo sauce & dragon dust – or a combination of all three. (Vegan) At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall

Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog

Vanilla ice cream, created by Minnesota Dairy Lab, sandwiched between two pieces of Grandma Doreen’s Coffee Cake – a family recipe from Elgin, Minn. – made by Wrecktangle Pizza. Skewered on-a-stick and drizzled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam. Garnished with cinnamon toast-flavored crispy treats, whipped cream and sprinkles. (Vegetarian) At West End Creamery, located at West End Market, northwest section

Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream

Tart green apple ice cream with swirls of sweet caramel – flavored like a caramel apple lollipop. Served in a cup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) At Granny’s Apples + Lemonade, located in the Food Building, west wall

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut

Hand-cut yeast-raised donut frosted with homemade jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with crumbled bacon, pickled jalapeños and drizzled with hot honey. At Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, located on the northwest corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz

Three pizza dough balls stuffed with cheese curds, pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with more pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey sauce. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Hula Kalua Pork

Slow-smoked pork collar caramelized with Hawaiian barbecue sauce, inspired by the flavors of traditional Hawaiian Kalua pork. Served atop a charred banana leaf with banana chips and Japanese quick-pickled cucumbers on the side. Finished with a sprinkle of coarse red sea salt. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Land of 10,000 Cakes

A Bridgeman’s Marble Sundae of Butter Brittle Ice Cream layered in a cup with a trio of mini Nadia Cupcakes – Creme Brulee, Loaded Pistachio and Chocolate Bliss. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian) At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street

Patisserie Sweets from Patisserie 46:

Apple Glaze: Pull-apart donut dough baked with Minnesota-grown Honeycrisp apples. Topped with brown sugar pecan streusel and orange blossom maple glaze. (Vegetarian) And Banana S’more: Baked brown-butter crumb cake with bananas, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Topped with a graham cracker streusel. (Vegetarian) At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Pimento Cheese Puffs

Pimento cheese – a blend of cheddar cheese, mayo and pimento peppers – wrapped in puff pastry and deep fried. Served with a side of pepper jelly. (Vegetarian) At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north wall

Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos

Pepperoni, sausage and pizza-flavored fried cheese curds in a crispy flour shell, topped with marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. At Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues

Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings

Cheesy garlic mashed potatoes folded into flaky dumplings, by Twin Cities-based Saturday Dumpling Co., and deep fried. Served with a side of Top the Tater chive-onion dip. (Vegetarian) At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street

Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick

A mixture of ground pork and shrimp combined with Hmong aromatics – lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots and Thai chilis – seasoned with fish sauce, spread on Texas toast and deep fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of apricot jelly hot sauce. At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner

Smashadilla

Smashed seasoned ground beef and Gouda cheese grilled on a flour tortilla. Served folded and dressed with caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles and Gass Station Grill’s homemade burger sauce. At Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building

Somali Street Fries

A blend of Somali Beef Suqaar – spiced beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs – piled atop a bed of french fries. Topped with white garlic sauce and green jalapeño hot sauce. At Midtown Global Market’s Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa,* located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Sweet Squeakers

White cheddar cheese curds coated in a funnel cake batter, deep fried, and topped with a scoop of fresh lemon whipped cream. Finished with a drizzle of berry sauce. (Vegetarian) At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha

Spiced tandoori chicken layered with a blend of Monterey Jack & mozzarella cheese and a mixture of sauteed onions, mixed bell peppers, jalapeños, corn, cilantro and green chilis. Folded inside paratha bread and griddled on a flat top grill. Served with a side of Holy Land’s Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce. At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

Timber Twists

A savory mixture of Italian sausage, mozzarella, cream cheese and barbecue rub piped into three large manicotti shells, then wrapped in bacon. Cooked in a wood-fired smoker for an infusion of smokey flavor. Served with a side of Giggles’ signature barbecue sauce. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts

Chocolate mini donuts dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate sprinkles and mini milk chocolate chips. Served in a bucket rimmed with more chocolate icing and sprinkles. (Vegetarian) At Solem’s Cheese Curds & Mini Donuts, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues

Uncrustaburger

A 4 oz. hamburger patty with cheese, pickles and special sauce, sandwiched between two deep-fried peanut butter & grape jelly Uncrustables. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street

NEW FOOD VENDORS

Beans & Beignets serves freshly made beignets (deep-fried pastry dough topped with powdered sugar) and a variety of beverages. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Beans & Beignets

Beans & Beignets serves freshly made beignets (deep-fried pastry dough topped with powdered sugar), plus a variety of iced and hot beverages, including tea, coffee, chai lattes and espresso drinks. Located on the northwest corner of Judson Avenue & Clough Street

Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Chocolate Strawberry Cup

Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with Belgian-style chocolate, pistachio butter, kataifi and pistachios); Matcha White Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with matcha white chocolate and melted chocolate topped with marshmallow sauce); Chocolate Strawberry Cup (covered with melted Belgian-style chocolate); and Chocolate Strawberries & Cream (covered in melted chocolate and topped with a tower of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle). All strawberry cups are gluten free, except the Dubai chocolate cup. Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street

Greater Tater serves Tater Kegs – jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings – in five flavors: (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Greater Tater

Greater Tater serves Tater Kegs – jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings – in five flavors: Bacon Jalapeño; Bacon Cheddar; Breakfast Skillet; Cheese Bomb; and Reuben. Served with choice of sauces: thousand island, blue cheese, Top the Tater®, maple syrup and ketchup. All Tater Kegs are gluten free. Located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn

Lumpia City serves lumpia – traditional Filipino fried spring rolls – in two fusion flavors: pizza and ube-butter banana French toast. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Lumpia City

Lumpia City serves lumpia – traditional Filipino fried spring rolls – in two fusion flavors: Pizza Lumpia (mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and Italian herbs); and turon-inspired Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia (French toast strips soaked in ube butter syrup with caramelized bananas, dusted with powdered sugar). Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Clough streets

Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes serves Chimney Cakes (a rotisserie-baked Hungarian pastry shaped like a cone) filled with vanilla ice cream and a choice of toppings. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes

Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes serves Chimney Cakes (a rotisserie-baked Hungarian pastry shaped like a cone) filled with vanilla ice cream and choice of Nutella or caramel spread and toppings (crushed Oreo Cookies, rainbow sprinkles or frosted flakes). Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Clough & Nelson streets

The lineup at Irie Jamaican, part of Midtown Global Market, will include jerk or barbecue oxtail. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Irie Jamaican

Midtown Global Market’s Irie Jamaican serves oxtail (jerk or barbecue) with festival (a sweet, fried bread); sweet plantains; coconut shrimp skewers; and a ginger & hibiscus drink (Aug. 27-Sept. 1 only). Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Oasis Grill and Hoya Sambusas will serve official new food Somali Street Fries; cones of mini sambusas and full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa

Midtown Global Market’s Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves Official New Food Somali Street Fries; cones of mini sambusas & full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce; and slushies in two flavors (Vimto and watermelon). (Aug. 21-26 only) Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Urban Glow Mocktails serves a variety of craft mocktails as well as small bites. (Provided by the Minnesota State Fair)

Urban Glow Mocktails

Urban Glow Mocktails serves craft mocktails, including: Dirty NoTini (lemon, dill pickling spices & olive brine); Nojito (minty-lime with a hint of molasses); CosNo (cranberry, orange & lime); Grilled Peach No Fashioned (caramelized peach garnished with peach & cherry); Autumn Mule (apple, warm cinnamon & spicy ginger); Pineapple Upside Down Cake (chilled pineapple slushie); Bonspiel Blue (cucumber, lemon & blue tea); and Nitro Cold Brew (cold brew on tap, carbonated with nitrogen, with assorted flavor shots). Plus, small bites – Cheweenies (mini Kramarczuk’s all-beef hot dogs nestled in sweet Hawaiian rolls paired with mocktail-inspired mustards). Located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Eat & Drink

Croffle Cloud, Fawaffle, Smashadilla: Meet this year’s new State Fair foods

Tastes of Wrecktangle, Saturday Dumpling Co. and Hoya sambusas are part of this year’s lineup, which includes 33 official new foods and 8 new vendors. And don’t worry, dill pickles and hot honey aren’t going anywhere.

Eat & Drink

Loring Park mainstay Café & Bar Lurcat to close in September

Counter Intelligence

Cardigan Donuts adds third location in downtown Minneapolis

