A Wisconsin smoked fish tour, along the shores of Lake Superior

Minnesota’s North Shore has rugged vistas, tall cliffs and jagged shoreline. The Wisconsin side of Lake Superior is tame by comparison, but, if you want to sample smoked fish, it’s a great place to be.
Along Wisconsin Hwy. 13 from Port Wing in the west to Bayfield in the east, commercial fishermen on Wisconsin’s coast have been smoking their catches and selling them direct to customers for decades.
Port Wing
My smoked fish tour starts in Port Wing, Wis., an hour east of Duluth, at the granddaddy of smoked fish establishments: Everett’s Fisheries. Everett’s has been catching, smoking and selling fish for generations. Granddaughter Jessica Johnson runs “The Store.” It’s the only store in town, with a gas station. The experience is like stepping back in time to a mercantile shop, with Jessica behind the counter smiling and asking what she can do you for.
Smoked fish, of course. There’s plenty to choose from. Smoked herring, smoked chub, smoked lake trout, smoked whitefish and walleye. There’s also imported-from-Alaska smoked salmon, as well as whole fish that had been swimming in the morning.
I choose smoked herring, grab some crackers and commence to touring Port Wing. For an unincorporated town of 134, there’s actually a lot to see. The Michele Wheeler Wetland Restoration area offers drive-up bird-watching. Twin Falls Park is full of sandstone ledges with waterfalls. The museum and library is on the north side of Hwy. 13. The old school site has artifacts like a horse-drawn school bus.
Turning left on Washington Avenue at the two retired churches reinvented as a coffee shop and a quilt shop, I head toward the lake. Along the way there is nothing but quaint. Quaint Lutheran church. Quaint old family home with a gorgeous stone foundation. Quaint old ivy-covered bank straight out of a western movie set.
A mile on, I turn left on Beach Road to the sand spit fronting Lake Superior. An old marina is plunked down in the marsh. At the Everett’s Fisheries, the fishing boats Julie Ann and Avis-J are moored.
I take the boardwalks to the shore, find a bench and open Jessica’s package of delicious smoked herring while watching the waves, gulls (lots and lots of gulls) and boats coming and going. Back on Beach Road, I take in the stunning boreal forest of tall white pines on the way back to Hwy. 13.