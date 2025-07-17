A Wisconsin smoked fish tour, along the shores of Lake Superior

Down on the harbor, the Halvorson family has yet another outlet where you can get the true feel of what Wisconsin commercial fishing is all about. This “shed” smells like fish, feels like fish, and if the boat has just come in, looks like fish. Peeking past the counter into the fishy inner sanctum, oiler-clad fishermen in rubber boots scoot big boxes of gasping and flopping fish across the wet concrete floor to be processed.