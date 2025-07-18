Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ canceled by CBS, ends May 2026

CBS is axing “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May 2026, the host told an audience at a taping Thursday.
The announcement came three days after Colbert spoke out against Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, settling with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” story.
“I am offended,” Colbert said in his monologue Monday night. “I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help."
He said the technical name in legal circles for the deal was “big fat bribe.”
Paramount and CBS executives said in a statement the cancellation “is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
The most recent ratings from Nielsen show Colbert as winning his timeslot, with about 2.417 million viewers across 41 new episodes. It also said his late night show was the only one to gain viewers so far this year.
And this week, “The Late Show” was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding talk show for the sixth time. It also won a Peabody Award in 2021.
The comedian and TV personality began by telling the audience he was sharing something he learned the night before, that “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May... it’s the end of the Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”