It’s understandable that parents of children with mental health challenges perceive their children as fragile and lower their expectations, Stoltzfus says. But he urges parents to try to see their kids’ capacity for competence. “At the deepest level, parents fear suicide,” he explained. “Because their kids seem depressed or anxious, they think, ‘I don’t want to push them too much.’ But it ends up not helping them develop a certain resilience or grit that they need to be able to take risks and launch out on their own.”