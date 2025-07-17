When Rick and Amy Friebe graduated from college, the GenXers never considered moving in with their parents. And neither did many of their peers. “I would have been willing to — and I did — sleep on couches if I was between housing,” Amy said.
But today, the St. Anthony couple share their home with both of their 20-something children, members of a generation increasingly known for living with their folks. The rate of 18- to 29-year-olds who remain in the family home rose steadily since its 1960s low of 30% before peaking at 52% in the early months of the COVID pandemic.
Parents of older Gen Zers recognize that cultural and economic shifts are causing their offspring to enter adulthood under far different circumstances than they did. And that multigenerational living is common in other countries. Yet even though many arrangements are copacetic, or temporary, some parents, including the Friebes, are frustrated by their children’s struggle to achieve long-term independence.
Shoreview psychologist Jack Stoltzfus, author of “The Parent’s Launch Code,” decided to specialize in these relationships after realizing that information about nurturing adult children was scarce relative to abundant resources on parenting young children. “I think there’s a bias in our culture that once they turn 18, or 21, parenting is done,” he said. “But you never stop being a parent.” Stoltzfus’ focus is helping parents transition their adult children to greater self-sufficiency, while maintaining a positive connection.
Stoltzfus is mindful of the many broken parent-adult child relationships — a recent study found 26% of respondents had experienced a period of estrangement with their father and 6% with their mother — and the importance of this foundational bond. One of the largest longitudinal studies on human well-being, he notes, concluded that having a good relationship with your parents strongly predicted a happy and successful adulthood.
At one point, Amy and Rick Friebe’s struggles over their living situation led them to consider retracting the welcome mat. “We thought we needed to do something,” Amy said. “A tough love sort of approach.”
But instead of showing their kids the door, they made an appointment with Stoltzfus.
Parenting styles shift
Stoltzfus grew up with a Silent Generation father who never said, “I love you.” He was a good person, Stoltzfus says, but could be critical and emotionally distant, mirroring the era’s authoritarian or hands-off fathering norms.