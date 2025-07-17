Teen, 15, admits to fatally shooting man on St. Paul streetcorner

A teenager has admitted to unleashing a deadly barrage of gunfire that killed a man near a St. Paul streetcorner last fall.
Nehemiah D Robinson Bowes, 15, of Fridley, pleaded guilty in adult court in Ramsey County to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 28-year-old Riccardo Anthony Fleming, of Walker, Minn., on Oct. 12 on a corner at the intersection of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway W.
Robinson Bowes committed the murder barely 2 weeks after his 15th birthday.
The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Robinson Bowes to be sentenced to anywhere from 16⅔ to 21¾ years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Robinson Bowes could be looking at roughly 10 to 14 years in prison and serving the balance on supervised release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5. In the meantime, Robinson Bowes remains in jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were sent to the scene about 9:50 p.m. and saw Fleming on the ground. Medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead. A Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found Fleming had 11 gunshot wounds.
Two days later, Robinson Bowes’ father reported that a gun was stolen from a safe in his home. He said his son was the only other person who lives at the residence. On Nov. 6, police met with Robinson Bowes, who said he would not talk without a parent present.