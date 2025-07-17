A parish priest and several injured as strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — A parish priest and several others were injured after the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza was struck in an attack on Thursday morning, officials with the Catholic Church said.
Parish priest Fr. Gabriel Romanelli was very close with the late Pope Francis and the two spoke often during the war in Gaza.
The church — the only Catholic church in Gaza — was damaged in the attack, officials said, in what witnesses said appeared to be an Israeli tank shelling.
The church was sheltering both Christians and Muslims, including a number of children with disabilities, according to Fadel Naem, acting director of Al-Ahli Hospital, which received the wounded.
At least two people were in critical condition, and others injured included one child with disabilities, two women, and an elderly person, Naem said.
The Israeli military did not have immediate comment on the strike.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni blamed Israel for the strike on the church. ''The attacks on the civilian population that Israel has been demonstrating for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude,'' she said.
The church is just a stone's throw from Al-Ahli Hospital, Naem said, noting that the area around both the church and the hospital has been repeatedly struck for over a week.