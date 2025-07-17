The 5 best new ice creams our food writers ate this week

Passion fruit soft serve at Marc Heu Patisserie
Making its debut for Bastille Day, passion fruit ice cream ($12) is the latest almost-too-beautiful-to-eat treat served at Marc Heu Patisserie in St. Paul. Borrowing from the fruity flavor of Heu’s signature tart, the icy treat gets twirled inside half of a buttery croissant. The flaky pastry makes for a next-level kind of cone and a hearty upgrade on the old standard.
Sprinkled with dehydrated raspberries, each bite is puckery, sweet, rich and wonderfully fun to eat. The croissant has a faint, sugary crackle around the edges that shatters into the buttery interior to soak up the melting ice cream. Ideal for walking, eating and wandering on a sunny summer day. (Joy Summers)
156 N. Dale St., St. Paul, marcheuparis.com
Chocolate-vanilla soft serve twist at Sprinkles
There was collective heartbreak when the news that what was perhaps the oldest Dairy Queen in the state, the one with the cool retro sign in Roseville, would not return. What followed was the sweet comeback story of the summer when the space recently reopened as Sprinkles. The stand on Lexington Avenue got a fresh coat of bright white paint, new signage and a fresh menu.
The soft serve is just as creamy and there’s a larger menu of dip cones, malts, shakes, ice cream sandwiches and mixers. We opted for a classic chocolate-vanilla twist cone ($3.99) coated in the namesake sprinkles (99 cents). It tastes exactly like a childhood summer well spent. (J.S.)
1720 N. Lexington Av., Roseville
Ice cream doughnut sandwich at Funner Brothers
Fans of the giant glazed doughnut holes from Golden Valley bakery Funner Brothers used to have a notoriously short window of time in which to procure those fluffy fried marvels. But the addition of ice cream has changed everything.