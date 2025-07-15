New Animales Barbecue will have live music; a new home for Ono Hawaiian Plates

The much-anticipated new Animales Barbecue will come with an Americana soundtrack.
Chef-owner Jon Wipfli has joined forces with Rich Henriksen, one of the owners of Berlin, to add a musical component to the 12,500-square-foot restaurant taking shape in Minneapolis’ Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Av. N.). A mutual friend connected the two, and plans have developed quickly.
“This is a great opportunity for music and hospitality to pair with Jon’s amazing barbecue and really build a destination,” Henriksen said.
Wipfli has been working to bring his popular barbecue and burger food trailers to a full-time home. Now the walls are going up and the vision is starting to come together in the large space that was once Royal Foundry Craft Spirits. The room will have a massive kitchen with room for two 15-foot smokers, an artist-conceived children’s play area, a large bar, a dining area with tall ceilings and garage doors that roll up to what will soon be a sprawling patio with greenery and views of downtown Minneapolis in the distance, all just off Interstate Hwy. 394.
“We have hundreds of recipes that we’ve created over the years, and we’re taking the best of the best of them for the core menu,” Wipfli said. Seasonal specials will rotate in and out; Wipfli pointed out that the Minneapolis Farmers Market is just down the street.
Behind the bar will be local talents Adam Witherspoon and Dan Springrose. The two will lead a cocktail program, oversee a large selection of taps as well as NA and bubbly offerings.
The project has been an evolution. An initial partnership with Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi has dissolved, and the current plan is focused on creating not only a sense of hospitality and neighborhood building, but also an opportunity to expand into new realms. Henriksen and Wipfli say they’re close to hiring a musical talent booker that they’re “very excited” about. Expectations are that the music program will support local talent while also drawing in nationally touring acts with old-school rock, alt-country, bluegrass, acoustic sets and DJ nights with both free family dance parties and ticketed headliners.
“The world is such a fractured place, I think people are just looking for places of community, places you can be with friends,” Henriksen said.