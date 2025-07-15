Counter Intelligence

New Animales Barbecue will have live music; a new home for Ono Hawaiian Plates

Jon Wipfli’s Minneapolis restaurant will center on community; Ono takes over Guacaya spot in North Loop, Lito’s Burritos expands to Lake Street and more.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 11:00AM
Rich Henriksen and Jon Wipfli inside the under construction Animales restaurant.
Rich Henriksen and Jon Wipfli inside the under-construction Animales restaurant. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The much-anticipated new Animales Barbecue will come with an Americana soundtrack.

Chef-owner Jon Wipfli has joined forces with Rich Henriksen, one of the owners of Berlin, to add a musical component to the 12,500-square-foot restaurant taking shape in Minneapolis’ Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Av. N.). A mutual friend connected the two, and plans have developed quickly.

“This is a great opportunity for music and hospitality to pair with Jon’s amazing barbecue and really build a destination,” Henriksen said.

Wipfli has been working to bring his popular barbecue and burger food trailers to a full-time home. Now the walls are going up and the vision is starting to come together in the large space that was once Royal Foundry Craft Spirits. The room will have a massive kitchen with room for two 15-foot smokers, an artist-conceived children’s play area, a large bar, a dining area with tall ceilings and garage doors that roll up to what will soon be a sprawling patio with greenery and views of downtown Minneapolis in the distance, all just off Interstate Hwy. 394.

“We have hundreds of recipes that we’ve created over the years, and we’re taking the best of the best of them for the core menu,” Wipfli said. Seasonal specials will rotate in and out; Wipfli pointed out that the Minneapolis Farmers Market is just down the street.

Behind the bar will be local talents Adam Witherspoon and Dan Springrose. The two will lead a cocktail program, oversee a large selection of taps as well as NA and bubbly offerings.

The project has been an evolution. An initial partnership with Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi has dissolved, and the current plan is focused on creating not only a sense of hospitality and neighborhood building, but also an opportunity to expand into new realms. Henriksen and Wipfli say they’re close to hiring a musical talent booker that they’re “very excited” about. Expectations are that the music program will support local talent while also drawing in nationally touring acts with old-school rock, alt-country, bluegrass, acoustic sets and DJ nights with both free family dance parties and ticketed headliners.

“The world is such a fractured place, I think people are just looking for places of community, places you can be with friends,” Henriksen said.

Initially, Animales will be open four days a week for dinner, with lunch added on the weekends. Every night it’s open, there will be music. Look for more information on an opening date later this year.

Meantime, fans can get a taste of what’s in store at the Animales trailer at Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 NE. Tyler St., Mpls.) — at least for a few more weeks. They’re winding down their longtime residency to usher in the new Animales era.

As the name promises, there are Hawaiian lunch plates with mounds of rice, mac salad and a choice of meats. (Joy Summers)

Ono Hawaiian Plates returns to the North Loop

Ono Hawaiian Plates will move into the Minneapolis address that most recently housed Guacaya Bistro. The location (337 Washington Av. N.) is a homecoming for the fast-casual restaurant inspired by Hawaii’s cafeteria plates; Ono’s original location was a few blocks away in the now-defunct North Loop Galley food hall.

Related Coverage

No Section

Minneapolis’ new North Loop bar Berlin hopes to create a music vibe akin to its namesake city

Eat & Drink

Animales finds a sprawling new home in north Minneapolis, and more restaurant news

Partners Jess Kelley and chef Warren Seta opened Ono in 2019, when Galley made its Minneapolis debut. It expanded to add a spot inside Minneapolis’ United Noodles grocery store with a menu of real-deal poke, katsu cutlets, slow-cooked Kalua pork, musubi and more.

That’s all on the table for the new outpost, which will allow for an expanded menu and a bar program that will include tiki drinks. It will open for lunch with the classic Ono plate lunches, happy hour and an evening Pāʻina menu.

“In Hawaiian, pāʻina translates to meal, or a small party with dinner," Seta said in a statement. “The word evokes a sense of gathering and connection, especially through shared food. This menu reflects how locals truly eat in Hawaii — everything is created to be shareable.”

Dishes will include sizzling Kalbi ribs, poke flights, lumpianadas (Filipino empanadas), whole fried snapper and more.

Construction is underway with an expected fall opening.

Beloved Malt Shop returns again

A new owner is resurrecting the Malt Shop in south Minneapolis (809 W. 50th St.), which closed in January after being in business since 1973. Dakota Iverson, who has worked at well-known spots like Hi-Lo Diner and Republic, will bring back the neighborhood spot with accessible prices and fresh treats. Word has it that there might be dirty sodas. Construction is moving along, hiring is underway and we’re hoping to see an “open” sign later this summer.

This carne asada burrito is hiding a little secret compartment of super crispy French fries. (Joy Summers)

Richfield’s L.A.-style breakfast burritos coming to Minneapolis

Lito’s Burritos has found a new home on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The burrito pop-up has been operating inside El Tejaban Mexican Grill in Richfield, the restaurant of chef Miguel Hernandez’s family, since 2023. Now, he’s expanding with a second, full-time spot in the former Union Hmong Kitchen/Mucci’s space at 901 W. Lake St.

To rally funds to get the project finished, Hernandez is hosting a fundraising event at El Tejaban on Aug. 6. Tickets are on sale now, with more information on Lito’s on Lake Street’s Instagram page.

Behind the bar at Liliana, Woodbury's new Italian restaurant.
Behind the bar at Liliana, Woodbury's new Italian restaurant. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Liliana brings scratch-made pastas to Woodbury

Liliana, the new Italian restaurant from the owners of St. Paul’s Estelle and Mario’s, is now open with a menu filled with pasta made on site, a few Italian classics and fresh, seasonal bites. The restaurant sports a full bar with highbrow cocktails, spritzes, sophisticated NA options and more.

Plans for the eatery were first announced in March, with chef Kenzie Ettinger from Saint Dinette and Mucci’s joining the kitchen. The restaurant is open seven days a week for dinner; reservations are available on Resy.

Dark Horse returns to Lowertown

Dark Horse Bar and Eatery (250 E. 7th St., St. Paul) also opened, with a freshly remodeled dining room, bar, locally painted mural and a whole menu from chef Shane Oporto. There are pizzas, handhelds that include a serious burger, half-chicken lettuce wraps, craft cocktails, NA options, beer and more. And there’s a Wonderous Punch, which seems important to note.

The restaurant had closed in February, but new ownership from the Eclective Creative Collective, who also have St. Paul Brewing and Can Can Wonderland, helped revive the restaurant.

Overseeing hospitality is Oporto’s partner and longtime Eclective hospitality whiz Sarah McDonough. The restaurant is open from happy hour through dinner Tuesdays through Fridays, and opens at noon Saturdays and Sundays.

New North Loop patio alert

Jester Concept’s Butcher & the Boar has opened the Butcher Back Yard, an expansive new patio outside of the North Loop restaurant (901 N. 3rd St., Mpls.). The new area includes lots of shaded seating and a specific, casual menu that’s built for warm-weather lounging with grillers available like brats, foot-long hot dogs and burgers plus a handful of salads and finger foods like wings and cheese curds. The patio opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Counter Intelligence

See More

Counter Intelligence

New Animales Barbecue will have live music; a new home for Ono Hawaiian Plates

Rich Henriksen and Jon Wipfli inside the under construction Animales restaurant.

Jon Wipfli’s Minneapolis restaurant will center on community; Ono takes over Guacaya spot in North Loop, Lito’s Burritos expands to Lake Street and more.

Eat & Drink

The fried chicken is back: Parlour owners are reviving Revival

Fried chicken is a big draw at Revival in south Minneapolis, which doesn't take reservations. At dinner on a Saturday, a two-hour wait is typical.

Eat & Drink

Loring Park mainstay Café & Bar Lurcat to close in September

Cafe Lurcat