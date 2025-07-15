New Animales Barbecue will have live music; a new home for Ono Hawaiian Plates

Wipfli has been working to bring his popular barbecue and burger food trailers to a full-time home. Now the walls are going up and the vision is starting to come together in the large space that was once Royal Foundry Craft Spirits. The room will have a massive kitchen with room for two 15-foot smokers, an artist-conceived children’s play area, a large bar, a dining area with tall ceilings and garage doors that roll up to what will soon be a sprawling patio with greenery and views of downtown Minneapolis in the distance, all just off Interstate Hwy. 394.