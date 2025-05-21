Dark Horse in Lowertown stages a restaurant comeback

When Dark Horse closed at the start of the year, it seemed like another neighborhood eatery was lost in the dark days of winter. It’s rare for a restaurant to make a full comeback just a few months after closing, but we live in an era of comebacks. This casual spot with its patio, come-as-you-are vibe, crowd-pleasing menu and extensive bar is bucking the bad-news narrative around St. Paul and has the talent primed to pull off a win.