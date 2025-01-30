It’s a rough week for Lowertown St. Paul’s restaurant scene. First, restaurant owner Tim Niver announced the official end of his decade-old Saint Dinette. Now, another restaurant with a 10-year run in Lowertown has announced its own closing date.
Lowertown St. Paul losing another restaurant as Dark Horse announces closing
The 10-year-old restaurant with soaring ceilings and dog-friendly patio became a popular neighborhood hangout.
Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, at 250 E. 7th St., will close in two weeks.
“It was not an easy decision and we are all completely heartbroken,” said a social media post from the restaurant. “This business is not for the weak-hearted and we gave it our absolute best, like Paddy would say — ‘a good ole college try.’”
Paddy Whelan and Sarah Schrantz opened Dark Horse in 2015. They had also owned Muddy Waters in Uptown Minneapolis; that bar closed in 2020, a casualty of the pandemic.
In an interview in the Pioneer Press from 2016, Schrantz said Whelan had convinced her to open another spot. “He was really interested in St. Paul, particularly Lowertown. I pretty much was resistant, and then that fell apart once I saw the building. It was so beautiful,” Schrantz said at the time.
Dark Horse, in an 1880s brick building, quickly became known as a neighborhood gathering spot, with pulltabs and meat raffles, several flavors of wings and late-night hours, all under soaring ceilings sporting chandeliers and exposed beams. The dog-friendly patio was another draw for locals.
On the announcement, comments from fans of Dark Horse shared memories of their times at the bar.
“Polly dog says she’s going to miss Paddy getting her her own slice of bacon every time he sees her,” one customer wrote.
The announcement from Dark Horse is the latest blow to the Lowertown neighborhood. It had opened in the midst of a resurgence for the area surrounding the St. Paul Farmers Market. But a nearby row of restaurants along Mears Park closed gradually over the past few years, including Barrio and multiple spots from Madison Restaurant Group; now the Bulldog is the last one standing on that block. And Saint Dinette, which anchors the Rayette Lofts, will close March 22.
The owners of Dark Horse always saw the restaurant as something of an improbable success.
“Dark Horse means to be an underdog, someone who is not likely to win — but not here,” the social media post said.
“We are a small dysfunctional family that has grown to love and support each other on a level that will forever be unmatched over the years here in Lowertown. For anyone that has had the chance to come in and experience our staff — consider yourself lucky.”
There’s still time to make a toast to Dark Horse. The bar is open Tue.-Sun. through Feb. 14.
The 10-year-old restaurant with soaring ceilings and dog-friendly patio became a popular neighborhood hangout.