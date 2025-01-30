Lowertown St. Paul losing another restaurant as Dark Horse announces closing

The announcement from Dark Horse is the latest blow to the Lowertown neighborhood. It had opened in the midst of a resurgence for the area surrounding the St. Paul Farmers Market. But a nearby row of restaurants along Mears Park closed gradually over the past few years, including Barrio and multiple spots from Madison Restaurant Group; now the Bulldog is the last one standing on that block. And Saint Dinette, which anchors the Rayette Lofts, will close March 22.