2024 was the year restaurants we missed finally returned

December 19, 2024
At long last, Mickey’s Diner returned in November. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After being dark for years, several long-loved restaurants made remarkable returns to our dining landscape.

From the Convention Grill’s 1950s feel and the lights of the iconic Mickey’s Diner dining car to the sparkling chandeliers of Forepaugh’s, these restaurants embodied the optimism of the year by stepping out of the past and boldly into our hungry present.

Annie’s Parlour

Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: February 2024

Burgers and fries never go out of fashion, but Minnesotans had to wait four long years for this restaurant’s return. In February, the Dinkytown classic returned after significant renovations, and the malts were just as cold as ever.

313 14th Av. SE., Mpls.

After four years and a little reconstruction and refresh, the Convention Grill in Edina is serving burgers, fries and malts once again. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Convention Grill

Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: May 2024

The chrome glittered a welcome as fans lined up along Sunnyside Road as the long-dormant Convention Grill came back. John Rimarcik, who also owned Annie’s Parlour, was a fan of cool old things and restaurants. His family has since taken up the mantle and brought back everything we loved about these old spaces, as well as a tribute to their father, a restaurant devotee we lost at the end of 2023.

3912 Sunnyside Road, Edina, cqconventiongrillmn.com

A lavender colored cocktail in a coup glass is held in front of a blue neon sign on a concrete wall that says, "Follow Your Own North Star."
DuNord Cocktail Room neon sign photographed by Joy Summers 092524 (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DuNord Cocktail Room

Closed: May 2020 • Reopened: September 2024

After taking a breather and a break from Minnesota down in New Orleans, Shanelle and Chris Montana returned to the Twin Cities with renewed vigor. Although DuNord’s groundbreaking distillery never stopped producing their beloved products, it took a minute before we could again belly up to a bar and taste the creativity that comes from mixing them into drinks.

2700 E. Lake St., Mpls., cqdunordcocktailroom.com

After a yearslong closure, Forepaugh's came back with a dramatic new look and a major refresh. ()

Forepaugh’s

Closed: March 2019 • Reopened: August 2024

The historic Irvine Park mansion got a massive remodel and a dramatic new exterior paint color thanks to owner Bruce Taher. Chef Tim McKee consulted on the kitchen plans and Nick Kosevich lent his brainpower to the bar program. Reservations filled up quickly, and readers sent us stories of days past, fun memories and only a couple of ghost stories.

276 S. Exchange St., St Paul, forepaughs.com

Breakfast is back inside downtown St. Paul's dining car. This time there are halal and kosher food options. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mickey’s Diner

Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: October 2024

Many St. Paul residents know the heartache of driving past Mickey’s iconic dining car over the past four years and not seeing those lights that used to blink 24/7. Now, not only are the lights, malts and America’s Favorite All Day Meal back, but there are even more reasons to love Mickey’s, including halal and kosher menu items. While the hours are no longer all day and night, the flat tops are seasoned, the coffee cups never go empty and so much of what we missed is back in the heart of downtown.

36 W. 7th St., St Paul

Paul and Gwen Mangiamele, owners of the new Steak and Ale in Burnsville, found diners hungry for the chain's comeback. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Steak and Ale

Closed: July 2008 • Reopened: July 2024

After Gwen and Paul Mangiamele started a “Steak and Ale’s Comeback” Facebook page, the two found more than 54,000 other fans brimming with memories of the long-gone restaurant chain that began in 1966 in Texas and had nearly 300 locations in its prime. That sparked a mission to revive the love with a whole new restaurant in Burnsville’s Wyndham hotel, salad bar and all. It’s the first of 15 new Steak and Ales planned.

14201 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, steakandaleburnsville.com

Dave Maguson served up a pair of chili cheese dogs at Walkin' Dog.
The chili cheese dogs live on at Walkin' Dog in Northstar Center. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walkin' Dog

Closed: April 2023 • Reopened: October 2024

It was a testament to what Dave Magnuson built when fans showered him with memories after he announced his much-deserved retirement from his hot dog stand in downtown Minneapolis’ Northstar Center. For 31 years, Magnuson fed downtown workers, even as the world around them changed. When the building announced its major renovation plans, Magnuson planned to hang it all up. That is, until the remodeled cafeteria and food center on the ground floor neared completion and he was asked to come back to train the next generation. Now, Walkin’ Dog is back and we hope Dave is resting with his feet up, knowing his legacy lives on.

618 2nd Av. S., Mpls.; follow them on Facebook

But that’s not the end of the nostalgia! There are plans for the Minnesota-based Mexican chain Chi-Chi’s to make a comeback, and Krispy Kreme is returning to the state, too.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

