After being dark for years, several long-loved restaurants made remarkable returns to our dining landscape.
2024 was the year restaurants we missed finally returned
Nostalgia is front and center as Mickey’s Diner, Forepaugh’s, Annie’s Parlour and more reopened.
From the Convention Grill’s 1950s feel and the lights of the iconic Mickey’s Diner dining car to the sparkling chandeliers of Forepaugh’s, these restaurants embodied the optimism of the year by stepping out of the past and boldly into our hungry present.
Annie’s Parlour
Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: February 2024
Burgers and fries never go out of fashion, but Minnesotans had to wait four long years for this restaurant’s return. In February, the Dinkytown classic returned after significant renovations, and the malts were just as cold as ever.
313 14th Av. SE., Mpls.
Convention Grill
Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: May 2024
The chrome glittered a welcome as fans lined up along Sunnyside Road as the long-dormant Convention Grill came back. John Rimarcik, who also owned Annie’s Parlour, was a fan of cool old things and restaurants. His family has since taken up the mantle and brought back everything we loved about these old spaces, as well as a tribute to their father, a restaurant devotee we lost at the end of 2023.
3912 Sunnyside Road, Edina, cqconventiongrillmn.com
DuNord Cocktail Room
Closed: May 2020 • Reopened: September 2024
After taking a breather and a break from Minnesota down in New Orleans, Shanelle and Chris Montana returned to the Twin Cities with renewed vigor. Although DuNord’s groundbreaking distillery never stopped producing their beloved products, it took a minute before we could again belly up to a bar and taste the creativity that comes from mixing them into drinks.
2700 E. Lake St., Mpls., cqdunordcocktailroom.com
Forepaugh’s
Closed: March 2019 • Reopened: August 2024
The historic Irvine Park mansion got a massive remodel and a dramatic new exterior paint color thanks to owner Bruce Taher. Chef Tim McKee consulted on the kitchen plans and Nick Kosevich lent his brainpower to the bar program. Reservations filled up quickly, and readers sent us stories of days past, fun memories and only a couple of ghost stories.
276 S. Exchange St., St Paul, forepaughs.com
Mickey’s Diner
Closed: March 2020 • Reopened: October 2024
Many St. Paul residents know the heartache of driving past Mickey’s iconic dining car over the past four years and not seeing those lights that used to blink 24/7. Now, not only are the lights, malts and America’s Favorite All Day Meal back, but there are even more reasons to love Mickey’s, including halal and kosher menu items. While the hours are no longer all day and night, the flat tops are seasoned, the coffee cups never go empty and so much of what we missed is back in the heart of downtown.
36 W. 7th St., St Paul
Steak and Ale
Closed: July 2008 • Reopened: July 2024
After Gwen and Paul Mangiamele started a “Steak and Ale’s Comeback” Facebook page, the two found more than 54,000 other fans brimming with memories of the long-gone restaurant chain that began in 1966 in Texas and had nearly 300 locations in its prime. That sparked a mission to revive the love with a whole new restaurant in Burnsville’s Wyndham hotel, salad bar and all. It’s the first of 15 new Steak and Ales planned.
14201 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, steakandaleburnsville.com
Walkin' Dog
Closed: April 2023 • Reopened: October 2024
It was a testament to what Dave Magnuson built when fans showered him with memories after he announced his much-deserved retirement from his hot dog stand in downtown Minneapolis’ Northstar Center. For 31 years, Magnuson fed downtown workers, even as the world around them changed. When the building announced its major renovation plans, Magnuson planned to hang it all up. That is, until the remodeled cafeteria and food center on the ground floor neared completion and he was asked to come back to train the next generation. Now, Walkin’ Dog is back and we hope Dave is resting with his feet up, knowing his legacy lives on.
618 2nd Av. S., Mpls.; follow them on Facebook
But that’s not the end of the nostalgia! There are plans for the Minnesota-based Mexican chain Chi-Chi’s to make a comeback, and Krispy Kreme is returning to the state, too.
