2024 was the year restaurants we missed finally returned

Many St. Paul residents know the heartache of driving past Mickey’s iconic dining car over the past four years and not seeing those lights that used to blink 24/7. Now, not only are the lights, malts and America’s Favorite All Day Meal back, but there are even more reasons to love Mickey’s, including halal and kosher menu items. While the hours are no longer all day and night, the flat tops are seasoned, the coffee cups never go empty and so much of what we missed is back in the heart of downtown.