Inside Forepaugh’s $1 million restoration leading up to its mid-August reopening

Built in 1870, it could have existed like many of St. Paul’s stately old homes, as just another showcase of bygone wealth, if it weren’t for tragedy, people whisper. The Forepaughs’ maid Molly, the story goes, died by suicide after hanging herself from the third-floor chandelier she was tasked with polishing and throwing herself out the window. She allegedly was carrying Joseph Forepaugh’s child. Years later, in 1892, Forepaugh hanged himself in a park near Selby and Hamline. People claim both spirits are in the house, creating mischief for those who work in the building.