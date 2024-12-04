Another bygone restaurant chain is making a comeback as the appetite for nostalgia shows no signs of slowing.
Chi-Chi’s Mexican chain making a comeback after 20 years
The Tex-Mex chain that started in Minnesota is getting a reboot, thanks to the founder’s son.
Chi-Chi’s, the popular Mexican restaurant that began in Minnesota two decades ago, will return in 2025 with an updated look. Behind the reboot is restaurateur Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott.
Michael McDermott struck a deal with another Minnesota company, Hormel, which owns the Chi-Chi’s trademarks, to use the name on physical restaurant locations. Although the last restaurant closed in 2004, the brand lives on in the supermarket aisle with packaged seasonings, salsas, chips and tortillas.
“I still have fond memories of growing up in the Chi-Chi’s restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” said McDermott, whose Twin Cities-area restaurants include Rojo Mexican Grill, Tavern 23 and Kona Grill.
Chi-Chi’s isn’t the only Twin Cities’ retro chain revival. Earlier this year, Steak and Ale opened in Burnsville as diners seek both comfort and value. Chi-Chi’s was a popular gathering spot known for its endless baskets of chips and salsa, supersized margaritas, Tex-Mex dishes and birthday celebrations that involved sombreros.
“We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today’s consumer,” McDermott said in a statement. “An updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor.”
Locations are currently being considered, but officials aren’t ready to divulge details. Expect restaurants to start opening in the first half of 2025.
A Chi-Chi’s history
Restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee opened the first Chi-Chi’s in Richfield in 1975. The chain’s popularity grew quickly, peaking at more the 200 locations nationwide.
After a series of ownership changes in the 1980s and 1990s, the chain started to struggle, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2003. Shortly after, an outbreak of hepatitis A in the Pittsburgh area was linked to green onions served at a local Chi-Chi’s, resulting in four deaths and more than 650 illnesses. The remaining restaurant locations closed in 2004.
