Burnsville police ask public for help after Interlachen Park death

Police are searching for witnesses and security camera footage.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 11:11PM

Burnsville police are asking the public for information related to the death of a man at Interlachen Park on Saturday.

Police said they are looking for anyone who might have seen someone in the park between 1 and 4 a.m. that day. Nearby residents with security camera footage showing activity in the area off Portland Avenue not far from County Road 42 are also asked to contact police.

“We are asking anyone who made have heard or saw anything to contact us,” Burnsville Sgt. Lauren Olson said in a statement. “Businesses or residents with security footage that shows activity during this time can help us in our investigation into what happened.”

A spokesman did not immediately respond when asked if the death is considered suspicious. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 952-641-1158.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

