Animales finds a sprawling new home in north Minneapolis for its barbecue and burgers

Squeaky fresh cheese curds have crossed the border into Minnesota with the new Burnett Dairy Cheese Store at 8552 Grand Av. in Duluth, not far from Spirit Mountain and an easy veer off Interstate 35 for those heading north. The shop and cafe is an ode to all the wonders that can be made from milk: There are cheeses for sale, mac and cheese, pizzas (topped with cheese) along with other cafe bites and ice cream.