Animales finds a sprawling new home in north Minneapolis for its barbecue and burgers

First things first: there won’t be any sushi on the menu when Animales opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant next year. Jon Wipfli, founder and co-owner of Animales’ two mobile eateries devoted to barbecue and burgers, has already fielded far too many questions about raw fish, which is easily explained by his choice in business partners: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi.
“Everyone [asks], are you doing sushi barbecue? No,” Wipfli said with a laugh.
Still, there will be more variety than Wipfli’s two seasonal food trucks can currently accommodate when his businesses move into a sprawling new home in Minneapolis’ Harrison neighborhood.
After publicizing a brick-and-mortar plan in December 2022, Animales announced this week that it’s taking over a 13,000-square-foot former distillery on a developing corner just outside of downtown, in what used to be home to Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, at 241 Fremont Av. N.
With Shea designing the space, and Nathan Rostance of the Ops Group (a former Bachelor Farmer colleague of Wipfli’s) consulting, construction will begin this fall, with an anticipated opening by mid-2025.
At the top of Wipfli’s wish list for a permanent home for Animales was “a bigger space,” and the new location certainly provides it. “You know, barbecue, people sit around and talk. Barbecue itself, this style of food, takes up a lot of room. It’s not dainty little plates,” Wipfli said.