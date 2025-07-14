The fried chicken is back: Parlour owners are reviving Revival

Revival opened in 2015 as a casual restaurant fueled by the signature southern-fried dish. The restaurant was an immediate hit with lines out the door for the limited seats. Fine-dining chef Boemer drew on his Southern-steeped childhood to craft the recipes, while Rancone’s hospitality set a new fast-casual standard. The duo eventually opened several locations, closing the original, and worked to evolve the menu. After changes in concept amid efforts to keep the business afloat didn’t catch on, Revival officially closed on Jan. 20.