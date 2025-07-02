Fried chicken comeback: Revival chef Thomas Boemer joins suburban restaurant group

Six months after chef Thomas Boemer, with his former business partner Nick Rancone, closed all four Revival restaurants in the Twin Cities, Boemer is back. So is his fried chicken.
Boemer was announced this week as the new culinary director for the Wondrous Collective, a restaurant group based in the south Twin Cities suburbs with more than a dozen concepts.
Wondrous Collective owner Tony Donatell called Boemer “the missing piece” in the company.
“It’s going really well, but it’s all about the drinks and about the branding and the decor and the design, and I’ve just always felt like food’s been our Achilles’ heel,” Donatell said.
In talks with Boemer over the past two months, “I couldn’t resist,” Donatell said. “I’m giddy over the idea of him leading our culinary teams.”
Boemer has been tasked with updating menus at all locations; those include Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, Whiskey Inferno in Savage and Volstead House in Eagan. He’s already contributed to a menu of “elevated bar fare” at the company’s newest cocktail bar, the Farmer’s Cellar in Lakeville.
As of July 1, he has debuted a new concept of global live-fire dishes called the Wanderer, which is set within the Apple Valley food hall Revolve Hall.
“I really get to focus on the things that I really love and I’m passionate about, and in this business, that’s the food,” Boemer said.