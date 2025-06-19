New ramen restaurant Shiki opens in downtown Excelsior today

Inside the bar, the cocktail menu is given the same balance of whimsy and care as has become expected of Jester’s restaurants, which include like Borough, Butcher & the Boar, P.S. Steak and more. Created by Earl Giles, drinks will include pineapple-sambal margaritas and a ramen Old Fashioneds with ramen syrup inside the classic bourbon drink. There also will be sake juice pouches, wine, beer and a selection of bubble teas.