New ramen restaurant Shiki opens in downtown Excelsior today

Shiki, the newest concept from Jester Concepts, opens Thursday in downtown Excelsior with ube piña coladas, shrimp steam buns and shoyu ramen. Billed as a “bold new noodle bar,” the restaurant (200 Water St.) above Parlour Bar starts serving at 11 a.m.
Open lunch through dinner, Shiki’s menu is meant to be enjoyed in its 630-square-foot space with 30 seats, or to-go, making for some bold new boat-snack offerings.
Other menu details shared in a news release include chicken shio, kimchi and a vegetarian miso ramen along with potstickers, chicken meatballs with miso and more.
Inside the bar, the cocktail menu is given the same balance of whimsy and care as has become expected of Jester’s restaurants, which include like Borough, Butcher & the Boar, P.S. Steak and more. Created by Earl Giles, drinks will include pineapple-sambal margaritas and a ramen Old Fashioneds with ramen syrup inside the classic bourbon drink. There also will be sake juice pouches, wine, beer and a selection of bubble teas.
Working with Studio Grey, the cozy interior is meant to evoke Japanese noodle shops with bold colors and raw materials.
Shiki is the second phase of the three-restaurant plan from Jester Concepts for downtown Excelsior. Like the lower-level Parlour, there are no reservations. Diners instead check in online for a waitlist before heading to the restaurant. The third and final restaurant, Mirabelle, will open later this summer.