Kramarczuk’s Sausage Co. is selling ice cream to continue a tradition of its founder

Kramarczuk’s Sausage Co., the long-running northeast Minneapolis deli and restaurant, is creating a specialty line of ice cream inspired by the experiences of its founder 80 years ago.
At the end of World War II, Ukrainian native Wasyl Kramarczuk left his war-torn country and made his way to a refugee camp in southern Germany.
The area was occupied by American soldiers following the end of the war in Europe in May 1945.
Before the war, Kramarczuk ran a candy and confection shop in Ukraine, and he knew how to make ice cream. The refugee approached the Americans and asked them if he could make ice cream for the G.I.s.
The Army gave him access to the commissary and supplies of milk, cream, vanilla, ice and salt. Kramarczuk improvised an ice cream maker using trash cans and a butter churn. He recruited other refugees to help.
He wanted to make some money, but he also wanted to thank the Americans for liberating Europe.
His ice cream got a good review in the form of a typewritten slip of paper dated July 19, 1945, and signed by a Capt. H.L. Prichard and Staff Sgt. Stephen Coco from the headquarters of the U.S. Army’s 112th AAA Group: “This man Bazilus Kramarczuk has made ice cream for this group on seven or eight different occasions. On all occasions, the ice cream was very satisfactory.” (Kramarczuk’s grandson Nick Kramarczuk said his grandfather’s first name on the note apparently got misspelled.)
Kramarczuk held onto that slip of paper when he crossed the ocean to come to America, landing first in Louisiana, and then in Minneapolis, where he started what would become the Kramarczuk Sausage Co. located at 215 E. Hennepin Av.