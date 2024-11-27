Everyone deserves to feel special on their birthdays, and the people behind local restaurants are no different. This year we raise a glass to those behind the restaurants that have kept us well-fed for years, from a nearly century-old brewery-turned-restaurant, to the couple who brought al pastor to Minnesota, to the pizzeria that was the realization of a childhood dream.
22 Twin Cities restaurants marking milestones this year
Celebrating classic steakhouses, pad thai, al pastor and local burger chains.
90 years
DeGidio’s (1933): What began as a post-Prohibition speakeasy has grown into a family-friendly restaurant that comforts St. Paul with its classic Italian dishes in a classy setting, striking a delicious balance between what we love and what modern diners — and drinkers — enjoy.
Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant: Though the brewery business dates back to 1857, the downtown location of the Minneapolis German beer hall has survived 90 years (and a massive fire) with elevated blue-plate comfort food, and it’s still a prime meeting destination before downtown events.
75 years
Cecil’s Deli: Fresh rye, hamentashen, matzo, sliced-to-order pastrami and more: Cecil’s has served St. Paul Jewish classic eats and ingredients for generations — and there’s nearly always a line out the door.
Mancini’s Char House: This West 7th steakhouse wears its history with pride as one of the most treasured supper clubs in town. There’s always a Mancini family member around to greet guests in the sprawling dining room or retro-sleek bar, with hospitality just as comforting as the classic cocktails and char-kissed steaks.
70 years
Kramarczuk’s: The deli started by Ukrainian immigrants has grown into a landmark Minneapolis meat mecca featuring an Old World-style market, a bustling restaurant next door and a sausage supplier to several local sports arenas — a garlic-scented touchstone for all.
60 years
Boca Chica: Now in its third generation of ownership, Boca Chica has served St. Paul since 1964 when Gloria and Guillermo Frias first opened the restaurant. The dining room’s walls are covered with murals that lend a sense of place, and tables are often filled with multigenerational families enjoying rajas, enchiladas, and Tex-Mex style burritos.
50 years
Keys Cafe & Bakery (1973): Founder Barbara Hunn fine-tuned this comfort-food classic for a decade before expanding. Now there are nine cafes across the metro where you can still get a skillet breakfast and gooey cinnamon roll served by waitstaff that’s likely to call you “Hon.”
40 years
J.D. Hoyt’s Supper Club: Weekly regulars, visiting athletes and power players seek out this classic steak and chop house for both the food and gold-star hospitality. Perched amid an increasing number of contemporary eateries in Minneapolis’ trendy North Loop, this classic remains a destination.
Lotus Restaurant: The original location opened in 1983 in Uptown, providing a hip space that brought in the masses to try bành mí, pho, rice vermicelli noodle salads and other traditional Vietnamese fare. Locations near Minneapolis’ Loring Park and in Maple Grove remain.
Sawatdee (1983): Supenn Harrison did as much educating as she did cooking when she opened Sawatdee, the area’s first Thai restaurant. Those unfamiliar with Thai cuisine were in for a treat, and the city soon relied on her pad thai as a gold standard of the now-popular dish.
35 years
Quang Restaurant: Founded by Lung Tran as a young widow as a way to make ends meet and pay tribute to her late husband, the Eat Street restaurant is still run by the family, powered by her recipes. The dishes have become treasured classics to generations of diners who order their favorites by menu number and soothe all the ills with a steaming bowl of pho.
30 years
D’Amico & Sons: The fast-casual outpost from fine-dining titans put turkey and cherry pasta salad on everyone’s crave list. It was fast-casual before the term was even coined, with sandwiches, salads, soups and a wine list that could only have come from these hospitality vets.
Moscow on the Hill: Russian and Eastern European cuisine are the backbone of this family-owned Cathedral Hill classic, which also boasts an impressive collection of house-infused vodkas to pair with borscht, stroganoff and pelmeni. The secluded patio is a summertime must-visit.
25 years
Prima: Service after service, this south Minneapolis family-run, quaint operation continues to remind us how special it is when the owners greet each diner at their table. Italian plates are delivered with just as much love, from housemade pastas to menu items spotlighting local purveyors.
Taqueria la Hacienda: When Mercado Central opened in Minneapolis, Maria and Miguel Zagal were there with this stand, introducing Minnesotans to the delights of tacos al pastor. Their goal of keeping us well-fed with authentic Mexican food has led to two more locations, in Richfield and Burnsville, where tortas, burritos, pozole and more are served along with the signature al pastor.
Zelo: Downtown Minneapolis diners were ecstatic when the doors opened on this fresh Italian staple after a three-year, pandemic-induced closure. From happy hours and pre-theater dinners to special occasions, diners are charmed by the attentive, apron-clad servers and classic but inventive fare.
20 years
My Burger: What started as a skyway burger joint has grown to a “Minne-chain” of fast-casual restaurants across the metro. Still family owned, still using fresh ingredients, and still tempting burger lovers with spicy combinations, a variety of options (veggie, fish, crispy chicken, turkey) and all the sides you need, right down to the Big Watt coffee malt.
10 years
The Copper Hen: The filled cupcakes are what created the original buzz at this Eat Street eatery, while a seasonal dinner menu of elevated fare (mushroom truffle burger, housemade Parmesan tortellini and rib-eye with apple pecan chutney) and farmhouse brunch menu (brioche cinnamon rolls, pork belly skillet and bottomless mimosas) give regulars new reasons to keep coming back.
Hen House Eatery: This all-day diner is all about decisionmaking, with a sprawling menu that includes breakfast, lunch, sides, cocktails and several vegan options. Whether you’re about breakfast burritos and omelets or Cubanos and mac and cheese, there’s one nonnegotiable: Save room for desser (although the filled-to-the-brim bakery case does mean one more decision).
Red Cow (2013): A casual, but not-too-casual, crowd-pleaser of a restaurant dedicated to burgers and all the fun foods that pair with them from restaurateur Luke Shimp. Equal attention is given to the beverage program, which you’d expect from a family who chose the name Red (for wine) Cow (for burgers).
Red Wagon Pizza Co.: Red Wagon began as the childhood dream of pizza obsessive Pete Campbell and since has grown from a farmers market trailer into a reliable neighborhood eatery with pizza worthy of its own obsession.
Tongue in Cheek: This Payne Avenue spot in St. Paul was at the forefront of going all-in when it came to sourcing sustainably while showing diners original, inventive food and drink. As time evolved, it also became a destination for its just-as-inspiring vegan options.
Know a restaurant celebrating a milestone anniversary? Email taste@startribune to be considered in next year’s class.
Celebrating classic steakhouses, pad thai, al pastor and local burger chains.