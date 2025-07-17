Man charged with ‘shooting everywhere’ and killing man outside downtown Minneapolis home

Prosecutors charged an accused gunman still at large on allegations that he “began shooting everywhere” and killed a 30-year-old man outside the victim’s downtown Minneapolis home.
Deshon Kanye Gregory, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the gunfire Tuesday in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S. that killed Lafayette Collaso.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Gregory, who also has two pending cases filed in Hennepin County against him involving assault as well as a sexual assault charge.
According to Thursday’s charges:
Officers were sent to the scene and saw a wounded Collaso down on the front porch. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police that Gregory arrived at the home with a female after texting for another female to exit the residence.
Gregory soon “backed up at one point and began shooting everywhere, and [Collaso] was shot,” the charges read.
Police learned that Gregory had been demanding $40 back from a woman he had a relationship with and who was at the scene of the shooting.