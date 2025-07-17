Minneapolis

Man charged with ‘shooting everywhere’ and killing man outside downtown Minneapolis home

The suspected gunman has yet to be apprehended.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 9:29PM
Prosecutors charged an accused gunman still at large on allegations that he “began shooting everywhere” and killed a 30-year-old man outside the victim’s downtown Minneapolis home.

Deshon Kanye Gregory, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the gunfire Tuesday in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S. that killed Lafayette Collaso.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Gregory, who also has two pending cases filed in Hennepin County against him involving assault as well as a sexual assault charge.

According to Thursday’s charges:

Officers were sent to the scene and saw a wounded Collaso down on the front porch. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Gregory arrived at the home with a female after texting for another female to exit the residence.

Gregory soon “backed up at one point and began shooting everywhere, and [Collaso] was shot,” the charges read.

Police learned that Gregory had been demanding $40 back from a woman he had a relationship with and who was at the scene of the shooting.

Gregory had visited the home earlier that day with someone else who had a gun and was threatening people with it.

Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

