Police: Argument turns violent, one shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis

A man in his 30s was killed Tuesday night in a shooting.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 3:07AM
Minneapolis police blocked off the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S. to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15. (Jeremy Olson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An altercation on a downtown Minneapolis sidewalk turned deadly Tuesday night when a man in his 30s was shot and killed, according to police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the altercation on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue S. involved people who knew each other and escalated to the point that one person pulled out a gun. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m.

“Police officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving first aid, and they were later joined by EMS,” the chief said. “Unfortunately, that male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Investigators interviewing witnesses and relatives later on the city block, within view of U.S Bank Stadium and around the corner from a soccer game at a crowded Elliot Park. Video from cameras positioned around the block could offer further evidence, O’Hara added.

O’Hara said he was concerned about the possibility of further violence and retaliation among the people involved in the altercation and that his department was taking swift action to try to prevent that.

The chief said the identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

