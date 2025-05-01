Slides, trampolines and more: Booming Twin Cities adventure parks draw families for big indoor fun

Inside the cavernous space of a Mounds View office park, one girl flipped expertly from trampoline to trampoline. Across the room, a boy climbed to the top of a bouldering wall, launched himself to a soft landing on air-filled pads, then scrambled up and did it again. Nearby, kids and a few parents began a game of dodgeball.
“I like that I get to just like jump and have freedom here,” said Addie Bland, 10, taking a break from the trampolines at Zero Gravity Adventure Park, where she bounced with classmates during a school fundraiser party.
The lively facility was among the first in a what’s now a rapidly growing genre of family entertainment in the Twin Cities, tapping into a post-pandemic desire to get the kids out of the house.
Compared to the smaller indoor playgrounds and community center play areas that came before them, the new class of indoor entertainment is bigger, with towering slides, ropes courses, rock walls and trampolines — and sometimes, heftier price tags for admission, from about $17 to $40 per person, depending on what’s included.
The adventure parks are coming in at a feverish pace as several national chains add locations or eye the Twin Cities. This week, Soar N Bounce Trampoline and Adventure Park, a chain with locations in Michigan and Pennsylvania, announced it had signed a lease for its first Twin Cities outpost in Burnsville.
Katie Heruth, owner of the local publication Minnesota Parent, said parks like this have been more common in other U.S. cities and haven’t appeared at this scale in Minnesota until the last year or two.
Now, they’ve caught on in a big way, giving families something to do when the weather’s cold, offering new varieties of fun, out of the sun and snow, under one roof.
“Families are looking to explore a lot more, so they’re willing to take that drive across town to visit a new park,” she said.