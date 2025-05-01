Fox’s false claims about 2020 race were an audience strategy, Smartmatic says

While defamation experts say that Smartmatic, like Dominion, has a strong case against Fox, “the bar for imposing liability in defamation cases like this is very high,” said Timothy Zick, a constitutional law professor at William & Mary Law School. “Smartmatic must prove that Fox and the other defendants acted with ‘actual malice’ — that they published their stories about Smartmatic and voting manipulation despite knowing they were false or with reckless disregard for their truth.”