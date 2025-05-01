Fox’s false claims about 2020 race were an audience strategy, Smartmatic says

Smartmatic accused Fox News in a court filing Wednesday of embracing false claims that the voting technology company had helped steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden only after the network endured an audience backlash for calling the race in Arizona for Biden.
Smartmatic, which makes voting machines and election management systems,has been engaged in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., since 2021.
The lawsuit stems from on-air comments that Fox News hosts and guests made around the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Smartmatic has alleged that Fox News “decimated” the company’s business and marred its reputation with its false claims of election interference.
Donald Trump and his supporters reacted furiously to his loss and unleashed a torrent of false claims and conspiracy theories that helped reshape the American political landscape, election law and conservative media.
Fox settled a high-profile case with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in 2023, but the Smartmatic litigation, which follows many of the same themes, has dragged on.
Neither Smartmatic nor Fox has given any indication it is willing to settle this litigation outside of court, but Smartmatic has already settled similar cases with Newsmax and One America News.
The adversaries laid out their best arguments against each other on Wednesday, each asking a New York judge to grant a summary judgment victory in their long-running legal battle.
While mostly redacted, the Wednesday filings include introductions and overviews of Smartmatic and Fox’s central arguments in the case, filed in Justice David B. Cohen’s courtroom in New York Supreme Court in support of motions for summary judgment.