Why do Twin Cities suburban car showrooms look like enormous meat lockers?

If you believe the TV commercials, it’s never been easier to buy a car. Just go online and pick one out! This is fine for some, but many of us need more. We need to look at the car. Walk around, appraise it from various angles. Sit behind the wheel and decide whether it speaks to us. For that, you have to go somewhere that has cars — a used lot, a dealership. The former has never had much of an impact on the streetscape, since it’s usually a lot in a middling part of town.