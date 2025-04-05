Former Lynx stars Maya Moore Irons, Sylvia Fowles named to Basketball Hall of Fame

‘‘We developed a set of standards where all the guys lived by those standards,‘’ said former Duke coach and 2001 Hall of Fame inductee Mike Krzyzewski, who coached that 2008 Olympic team. ‘’They were the best group of guys. I wish like crazy that Kobe was here. He was really the key guy, I think. As many great players as we had at that point, he was the greatest and everyone looked up to him.‘’