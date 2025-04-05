Former Lynx stars Maya Moore Irons, Sylvia Fowles named to Basketball Hall of Fame

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice. And LeBron James and Chris Paul are part of the group that’s headed to the Hall as well, even before their playing careers end.
Anthony and Howard were announced Saturday as members of the Class of 2025, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that they played on — dubbed the ‘’Redeem Team,‘’ the one that captured gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles and counting for USA Basketball’s men’s program.
Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.
‘‘I made it to the real basketball heaven,‘’ Howard said. ‘’It’s crazy.‘’
Enshrinement weekend is Sept. 5-6 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
‘‘When the call comes and in my case, I saw Springfield on the phone,‘’ Anthony said on the televised announcement. ‘’You know what time it is Springfield is on the phone. You know who it is. You get the phone call and you hear, ‘You’re in.’ And I think for me, it was a burden off of my shoulders.‘’
Donovan won back-to-back titles as a college coach with Florida. Arison oversaw Miami’s path to NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Crawford worked NBA games for 32 seasons and was picked to work the NBA Finals in 23 of those years.
‘‘For some, this is an individual honor,‘’ Arison said. ‘’But for me, this speaks to what our entire Heat family — players, coaches, staff and fans — have built together.‘’