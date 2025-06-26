When artist Salad Hilowle and curator Sagal Farah came to Minneapolis last year in advance of Hilowle’s American Swedish Institute exhibition, they went everywhere Somali.
“We went to Somali restaurants, the Somali mall, the Somali Museum,” said Hilowle, who is based in Stockholm and grew up in Gävle, Sweden, where his was one of few Somali families.
Like Berlin-based Swedish Somali writer and curator Farah, Hilowle was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and went to Sweden as a child. Being in Minneapolis and seeing so much Somali culture felt special, something that didn’t happen very often in Sweden.
While there is no place like Minneapolis’ Karmel Mall in Sweden, there’s never been a Somali Swedish exhibition at the American Swedish Institute.
Hilowle’s exhibition “Inscriptions,” curated by Farah, and in collaboration with designer Oskar Laurin, offers Minnesotans a look into the Afro Swedish diaspora through video, photography, sculpture and textile works.
Hilowle and Sagal also worked with the Somali Museum of Minnesota, which hosts the video “Letters from Sweden,” about a mother in Somalia and her daughter in Sweden writing to each other, reflecting on diaspora and the meaning of home. The video is also on view at ASI’s Osher Gallery.
Hilowle collaborated with Minneapolis’ Soomaal House of Art to shoot his latest film, “Trummans Hymn,” about Sweden and St. Barts, a Caribbean island once under Swedish colonial rule, and the echoes of memory and resistance.
American Swedish Institute’s exhibitions manager Erin Stromgren heard about Hilowle’s work two years ago through a volunteer. Then she found him on Instagram.