Piano soloist Conrad Tao replaces Alice Sara Ott this weekend in Minnesota Orchestra performances

Piano soloist Alice Sara Ott will be unable to perform with the Minnesota Orchestra Friday and Saturday because she has acute tendinitis. Audiences instead will hear Beethoven’s Fourth Concerto with pianist Conrad Tao as soloist. When Tao last visited, his performance of concertos by Mozart and C.P.E. Bach was named one of the Twin Cities’ 10 best classical concerts of 2022.
Speaking of pianists, Minneapolis native Evren Ozel is one of 12 to reach the semifinal round of America’s most prestigious piano competition, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring competitors age 18 to 30 from 16 countries, the Cliburn is the latest step in a promising career that brought Ozel to Poland’s International Chopin Competition in 2021.
All competition concerts are streamed at cliburn.org, where Ozel will perform a recital at 3:55 p.m. Friday and close Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. concert by performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 with the Fort Worth Symphony.