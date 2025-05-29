Police identify victim of homicide on St. Paul’s West Side

St. Paul police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s shooting on the city’s West Side as 20-year-old James Baker. The suspect remains at large, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday evening, police said.
Baker died Wednesday afternoon at Regions Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the torso. The incident marks St. Paul’s fourth homicide of the year and the city’s first involving a gun.
The shooting took place at the apartment of Baker’s cousin, on the 600 block of Stryker Avenue, said Sgt. Toy Vixayvong. Baker knew the suspect, he said, but the nature of their relationship is still unclear.