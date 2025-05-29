Layla Nick joined the Orono varsity girls lacrosse team as a seventh-grader in 2022, scoring 16 points as the Spartans wrapped up a 7-8 season in the Section 2 quarterfinals.
Jane Kolar then became Orono’s coach. Once she took the job, Kolar said, about 20 coaches told her one of Minnesota’s brightest young stars was on her roster.
“I finally met her, and she was the superstar that everybody said she was, faster than anybody I’ve ever coached,” Kolar said of Nick.
Three years later, the Spartans won their first Metro West Conference title. Behind Nick, who is now a sophomore and a standout two-way midfielder, Orono is on the precipice of another milestone: its first state tournament appearance. Orono’s section tournament begins Thursday at Orono against Holy Family.
A top-10 scorer in Minnesota, Nick is the Spartans’ primary draw taker and often marks the opposition’s top attacking threat.
“She can hit spots on the net that I’ve never seen a player her age hit, at speeds no one else can hit,” Kolar said. “But you watch her in a full game, it’s really the least impressive part. Her forced turnovers are next level. She beats any other girl in a race. If the ball is on the ground, it’s hers.”
Nick has recorded 58 goals, 14 assists, 29 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers and 66 draw controls in 13 games this season. A natural righthander, Nick trains her left side to be just as lethal.
“[Regarding recruiting], there’s not a whole lot of lefties, so I wanted to develop both hands,” Nick said. “Whenever I do something with my right hand, I do it two times the amount with my left hand.”