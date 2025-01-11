In conversations around the Vikings’ locker room, the most common answer when asked to name the most important stat to win in the playoffs was predictable: “Turnovers,” Bradbury said. Thirteen of the top 14 teams in turnover differential made the playoffs. The only one that didn’t was Chicago (ninth). The Bills dominated the differential stat with a plus-24 — eight better than No. 2 Pittsburgh. The Bills had 32 takeaways and only eight giveaways, including just seven by Allen. The Steelers and Vikings had the most takeaways, 33. That’s the most takeaways by the Vikings since they had 36 in 2006. The Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions, their most since 2005.