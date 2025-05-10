US and Chinese officials meet in Geneva to discuss tariffs as the world looks for signs of hope

GENEVA — The U.S. treasury secretary and America's top trade negotiator will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials in Switzerland this weekend to de-escalate a dispute that threatens to cut off trade between the world's two biggest economies and to damage global commerce.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet in Geneva with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Prospects for a major breakthrough appear dim. But there is hope that the two countries will scale back the massive taxes – tariffs – they've slapped on each other's goods, a move that would relieve world financial markets and companies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean that depend on U.S.-China trade.
U.S. President Donald Trump last month raised U.S. tariffs on China to a combined 145%, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% levy. Tariffs that high essentially amount to the countries' boycotting each other's products, disrupting trade that last year topped $660 billion.
Even before the talks began, Trump suggested Friday that the U.S. could lower its tariffs on China, saying in a Truth Social post that '' 80% Tariff seems right! Up to Scott.″
Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, noted it will be the first time He and Bessent have talked. And she doubts the Geneva meeting will produce any substantive results.
''The best scenario is for the two sides to agree to de-escalate on the ... tariffs at the same time,'' she said, adding even a small reduction would send a positive signal. ''It cannot just be words.''
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has aggressively used tariffs as his favorite economic weapon. He has, for example, imposed a 10% tax on imports from almost every country in the world.