Police seeking suspects in shooting of 18-year-old man during fight in Apple Valley park

An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the face during a fight involving a group of people early Saturday in an Apple Valley park.
Investigators said no arrests had been made in the case as of Saturday evening. They were still trying to piece together what led up to the incident that happened about 12:40 a.m. in Kelley Park.
Officers went to the park in the 6800 block of Fortino Street on a weapons-related call. When they got there, numerous witnesses told them a “physical altercation” between people in the park had broken out before shots were fired, according to a statement from Apple Valley police.
The 18-year-old who was struck in the face arrived at Apple Valley police headquarters shortly afterwards and was treated there before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators who spoke Saturday evening to the Star Tribune did not have an update on the man’s condition, but Police Chief Nick Francis told KSTP-TV that he was expected to survive.
Officers found shell casings in three separate areas of the park, which is across the street from two apartment buildings. They were unable to find any suspects, who had fled the scene in several vehicles before officers arrived, police said.
Authorities were trying to determine if there was a connection among those involved, an investigator told the Star Tribune.
Apple Valley police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Anybody with information was asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-322-2323.