Updated bios use the title “defensive coordinator,” although he started so long ago with John Gagliardi that there was no coordinator title. You were just the guy over there trying to get the defenders to do what Gag wanted them to do. When Denny Lorsung surrendered the baseball job by moving to St. Cloud State in the summer of 1977, the Benedictines running St. John’s said: “You’re not that busy in the spring, Jerry. You’re now our baseball coach.”