COLLEGEVILLE, MINN. – The MIAC’s four-team playoff was held over the past three days at a St. John’s baseball facility that you would expect to find in the Big Ten and not on a woodsy campus that’s home to Division III athletics.
There was hope among Johnnies that this could be a championship walk-off for Jerry Haugen, retiring after 48 seasons as their baseball coach. This came one year after he retired from his duties as a defensive coach in football, which he started in 1976.
Updated bios use the title “defensive coordinator,” although he started so long ago with John Gagliardi that there was no coordinator title. You were just the guy over there trying to get the defenders to do what Gag wanted them to do. When Denny Lorsung surrendered the baseball job by moving to St. Cloud State in the summer of 1977, the Benedictines running St. John’s said: “You’re not that busy in the spring, Jerry. You’re now our baseball coach.”
There is no resemblance between the resources put into Division III athletics and what you see with the Johnnies’ stunning Haugen Field at Becker Park.
Haugen can point east to an open area in front of thick woods, which was a former home to Johnnies baseball.
“It was the last place in Stearns County where the snow melted,” Haugen said again Saturday.
Scott Becker and Haugen played both football and baseball together at St. John’s. In 1976, Becker was a defensive back and Haugen was a newly minted graduate coaching defense for a Johnnies team that won the D-III national championship.
As Haugen took what Gagliardi described as a “vow of poverty” in becoming a St. John’s coach, Becker went into the financial world and did extremely well. In 2012, he picked up most of the large tab for a new ballpark — artificial turf field, followed by a grandstand the next year.